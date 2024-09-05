Badshah on Honey Singh: When he resurged back on the scene, I was the happiest

He spoke about Honey Singh on a podcast by Prakhar ke Pravachan.

Badshah speaks up

In the podcast, Badshah was asked about Honey Singh’s battle with his health, to which the rapper shared that it was really sad that he had to go through it all.

He said, “It's unfortunate what Honey Singh went through. It’s that feeling of how you become a washout after making a century. I don’t know why it happened. My mental health issues affected me personally but I didn’t let it affect me professionally. I’ve never taken myself seriously and I still don’t know why it happened to me. In today’s age, as an artist who’s so big and has a responsibility it’s your duty to protect your mental health. It sounds glamorous and adds to your story, but that pain isn’t worth it. That rockstar image with a painful story is great for textbooks. You have to maintain your sanity and every move counts when you’re playing chess at such a major level”.

Badshah went on to share that he was the happiest to see Honey Singh comeback to the music scene, and hit the right notes.

“I’d like to tell Honey Singh if he’s watching this- just make sure you’re surrounded by the right people who are genuinely happy for you and care for you, not because you’re a brand. Health is the most important thing in life. Spend maximum time with your family and loved ones and take care of your mental health. When he resurged back on the scene, I was the happiest for his parents that his parents have got their blessing back,” he added.

Badshah also had a message for Honey Singh, asking him to always remember why he started making music and how he felt when he made his first song. And stick to this feeling.

About the rift

Today, Badshah and Honey Singh are considered to be one of the biggest music icons with a wide fan following. It is interesting to note that they began their career together as members of the rap group Mafia Mundeer, which also featured Ikka, Lil Golu, and Raftaar.

The band delivered many popular tracks such as Khol Botal, Begani Naar Buri, and Delhi Ke Deewane among others. The band performed last time in 2012. They ran into a conflict and a public tiff, following which the duo parted ways, and started taking potshots at each other on social media. Lately, Badshah has sent an olive branch towards Honey Singh, and expressed his regards to Honey Singh publicly.