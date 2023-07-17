Home / Entertainment / Music / Badshah breaks silence on rift with Honey Singh, calls him self-centered: ‘He made us sign blank papers’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jul 17, 2023 11:45 AM IST

In a new interview, Badshah opened up about his conflict with Honey Singh. He said that Honey Singh only concentrated on his own career.

Rapper-singer Badshah is opening up about his beef with Honey Singh, when they were a part of the same band, Mafia Mundeer. In a new interview, Badshah called Honey Singh ‘self-centered’ and said that he used to ignore his calls many times. He also said that those years were 'challenging' for him and ultimately changed him. (Also read: Badshah recalls when Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan patched up after tiff: ‘They were sharing anecdotes with each other’)

Badshah opened up about his rift with Honey Singh from the days when they were a part of the same band Mafia Mundeer.
About Mafia Mundeer

Mafia Mundeer has delivered many hit songs like Gabru, Haye Mera Dil, Glassi, Get Up Jawani, Siftaan and many more. The band performed last time in 2012. Apart from Honey Singh and Badshah, Mafia Mundeer consisted of Raftaar, Ikka, and Lil' Golu.

Badshah on rift with Honey Singh

Now, in an interview with Raj Shamani, Badshah has broken his silence on his rift with Honey Singh and said, "Mafia Mundeer was a thought, and like-minded people got together. Primarily it was just me and Honey. In 2009, there was a break between me and Honey. I used to do a job and I was very scared. Honey was also off my radar and when I tried calling him, he dodged my calls. But till the time we were in Mafia Mundeer, we never met. If we had met, maybe things would have been different."

Honey Singh was ‘self-centered’

Then, talking about Honey Singh, the singer added in the podcast, "We made songs but they were not released. Honey was just concentrating on his career. I was associated with Mafia Mundeer since 2006, and by 2009, my parents were very worried about me. In 2011, my first song with Honey came out Get Up Jawani... We are also creating so many songs, please consider us as well. We have left everything behind and come here. You (Honey) should not be so self-centered. On the one hand, you call us brothers, but on the other, you fail to acknowledge our struggles. He made us sign blank papers; what about those contracts? It was a tough phase."

Badshah also teased about working on his new album during the same podcast. He said that he has been working on new music and is excited to share a few single tracks with his fans. In May this year, Badshah had issued an apology after many people raised objections to the lyrics of his song Sanak.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
