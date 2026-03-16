Deepika Padukone turns heads in a traditional pink and purple ensemble inspired by Gujarat. See pics
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone brings Gujarat’s rich heritage to life in a stunning wedding look.
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone often turns heads for her exquisite fashion sense. From styling bold colours in the most stunning way to glamourising Indian traditional wear, Deepika’s ensembles undoubtedly steals the spotlight. In recent wedding festivities, she was spotted in a Gujarati-inspired suit that took the internet by storm. Let’s take a closer look at the outfit which is inspiring upcoming wedding fashion.
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Deepika Padukone in a Gujarati ensemble
In a March 16 Instagram post, Shaleena Nathani, a fashion stylist, dropped photos of Deepika Padukone all draped in a Gujarati outfit. Deepika opted for a beautiful embroidered straight pink kurta, slightly flared, reaching below the knees. The high round neckline features intricate multicoloured threadwork with traditional motifs. Additionally, the heavy yoke embroidery forms a statement bib-style design across the chest and a wide border at the flared end is decorated with red tassels, adding movement and texture.
She paired the kurta with heavily embroidered indigo straight-cut pants that boasts traditional embroidery and prints near the hem. Moreover, the detailed cuffs anchor the outfit visually. The entire ensemble was infused with different colours, radiating a Gujarati look from top to bottom.
Deepika completed the look by adding an extremely richly embroidered dupatta with multicoloured motifs, mirror detailing, and geometric borders. She chose to carry the dupatta over one shoulder and flowing behind, creating a dramatic couture effect.
Looking back at Deepika’s Gujarati look
In the era of minimal fashion, Deepika Padukone chose to go with maximalism. The entire ensemble features traditional Gujarati embroidery, showcasing the exquisite craftsmanship. While the pop of colours and embroidery attract attention, we can’t miss out on the fine detailing throughout the outfit. The pink–navy contrast is intentional — it balances brightness with depth and makes the embroidery stand out dramatically.
This look draws inspiration from Rajasthani and Gujarati textile traditions, Mughal court embroidery, and modern Indian couture styling. While the outfit speaks for itself, Deepika opted for a gold statement choker necklace embedded with coloured stones and simple golden studs to avoid overpowering the embroidery. The choice of traditional embroidered golden juti brings the entire look together.
To balance out this traditional look, Deepika opted for her statement sleek center-parted low bun hairstyle, complemented with a purple flower pinned into the bun for a soft, feminine touch. She kept the makeup soft, with defined eyes and natural lips. While her classic hair styling keeps the outfit timeless, the dramatic dupatta drape creates editorial elegance.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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