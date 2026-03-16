Deepika Padukone turns heads in a traditional pink and purple ensemble inspired by Gujarat. See pics

In a March 16 Instagram post, Shaleena Nathani, a fashion stylist, dropped photos of Deepika Padukone all draped in a Gujarati outfit. Deepika opted for a beautiful embroidered straight pink kurta, slightly flared, reaching below the knees. The high round neckline features intricate multicoloured threadwork with traditional motifs. Additionally, the heavy yoke embroidery forms a statement bib-style design across the chest and a wide border at the flared end is decorated with red tassels, adding movement and texture.

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone often turns heads for her exquisite fashion sense. From styling bold colours in the most stunning way to glamourising Indian traditional wear, Deepika’s ensembles undoubtedly steals the spotlight. In recent wedding festivities, she was spotted in a Gujarati-inspired suit that took the internet by storm. Let’s take a closer look at the outfit which is inspiring upcoming wedding fashion.

She paired the kurta with heavily embroidered indigo straight-cut pants that boasts traditional embroidery and prints near the hem. Moreover, the detailed cuffs anchor the outfit visually. The entire ensemble was infused with different colours, radiating a Gujarati look from top to bottom.

Deepika completed the look by adding an extremely richly embroidered dupatta with multicoloured motifs, mirror detailing, and geometric borders. She chose to carry the dupatta over one shoulder and flowing behind, creating a dramatic couture effect.

Looking back at Deepika’s Gujarati look In the era of minimal fashion, Deepika Padukone chose to go with maximalism. The entire ensemble features traditional Gujarati embroidery, showcasing the exquisite craftsmanship. While the pop of colours and embroidery attract attention, we can’t miss out on the fine detailing throughout the outfit. The pink–navy contrast is intentional — it balances brightness with depth and makes the embroidery stand out dramatically.

This look draws inspiration from Rajasthani and Gujarati textile traditions, Mughal court embroidery, and modern Indian couture styling. While the outfit speaks for itself, Deepika opted for a gold statement choker necklace embedded with coloured stones and simple golden studs to avoid overpowering the embroidery. The choice of traditional embroidered golden juti brings the entire look together.

To balance out this traditional look, Deepika opted for her statement sleek center-parted low bun hairstyle, complemented with a purple flower pinned into the bun for a soft, feminine touch. She kept the makeup soft, with defined eyes and natural lips. While her classic hair styling keeps the outfit timeless, the dramatic dupatta drape creates editorial elegance.