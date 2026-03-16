Comfortable maternity kurta sets that work through pregnancy and beyond: 8 picks for new moms

Pregnancy often brings a complete wardrobe rethink. As the body changes, clothing needs to prioritise comfort, breathability and flexibility, but that doesn’t mean style has to take a backseat. Over the past few years, maternity fashion has evolved significantly, with brands designing outfits that allow expecting mothers to feel comfortable while still looking put-together. Maternity kurta sets for women: 8 picks for expecting and new mothers (Pinterest) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita has been weaving words into style statements for over four years, crafting engaging content across lifestyle, fashion, beauty, travel, and health. With a knack for spotting trends and translating them into everyday wear, she loves sharing practical tips that help readers upgrade their wardrobes with ease. Her goal is to make fashion feel less intimidating and more empowering, helping everyone find their personal style that’s not just chic, but unapologetically their own. Read more Read less Maternity kurta sets are among the most practical choices for everyday ethnic wear. Their relaxed silhouettes, soft fabrics and thoughtful design elements such as nursing zippers, adjustable fits and breathable materials make them suitable for different stages of pregnancy. Many styles are also designed for postpartum use, allowing easy feeding access while maintaining the appearance of a regular kurta set. For this HT Shop Now curated list, I looked at maternity kurta sets that combine comfort-focused fabrics, functional features like feeding zippers, and silhouettes that provide room for movement without feeling oversized. Maternity kurta sets

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This maternity kurta set from AV2 is crafted in raw silk, offering a slightly more polished ethnic look while still maintaining comfort. The kurta features discreet nursing zippers that allow easy feeding access, making it practical for both pregnancy and postpartum wear. The coordinated kurta and pant combination creates a complete outfit that works well for small celebrations, family visits or festive occasions during pregnancy.

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Designed with both comfort and functionality in mind, this maternity kurta set from DUMMY SHAPE features a floral Anarkali silhouette paired with comfortable pants. The cotton-blend fabric keeps the outfit breathable while the nursing zipper makes feeding easier for new mothers. Side pockets add practicality, while the flowing Anarkali shape allows extra room for a growing baby bump.

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This maternity set from SKY FAB includes a kurta, pants and dupatta, making it a complete ethnic ensemble. The design incorporates an invisible zipper for nursing, allowing discreet and convenient feeding access. The rayon fabric keeps the outfit soft and comfortable, while the traditional three-piece style makes it suitable for festive gatherings or family events.

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Another practical option from DUMMY SHAPE, this kurta set features dual nursing zippers that make feeding easier while maintaining a neat appearance. The cotton-rayon fabric blend provides softness and breathability, ideal for everyday wear. The floral embroidery adds a touch of ethnic charm without making the outfit feel overly heavy.

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This cotton maternity co-ord set features an Anarkali-style kurta with a feeding zipper and matching pants. The flared silhouette offers enough room for comfort while maintaining a graceful ethnic look.The floral prints give the outfit a relaxed yet stylish feel, making it suitable for casual outings or daily wear.

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This Anarkali-style maternity set from SKY FAB features a brown floral and geometric print design paired with a dupatta. The viscose rayon fabric offers a soft drape, while the nursing-friendly design makes it practical for post-pregnancy use as well. The three-quarter sleeves and relaxed fit make it comfortable for extended wear.

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This kurta set from The Mom Store is designed specifically for maternity and postpartum comfort. Crafted in raw silk, it features discreet nursing zippers that allow easy feeding access without affecting the overall appearance of the outfit. The simple design and coordinated pant set make it suitable for both daily wear and semi-formal occasions. How to choose maternity clothes for comfort Here some of HT Shop Now recommended tips for choosing clothes to wear before and after your delivery: Look for nursing-friendly designs: Many maternity kurtas now come with hidden or invisible feeding zippers, which make breastfeeding easier after delivery while keeping the outfit looking like a regular kurta set.

Prioritise breathable fabrics: Pregnancy often increases body temperature, so fabrics like cotton, rayon and viscose are ideal as they allow airflow and remain comfortable for long hours.

Choose relaxed silhouettes: Styles such as Anarkali, A-line or empire waist kurtas provide extra room for a growing baby bump while still maintaining a flattering shape.

Check if the outfit works post-pregnancy: The best maternity outfits are designed for pre and post pregnancy use, meaning they can still be worn comfortably even after the baby is born.

Look for practical details: Features like side pockets, soft waistbands and lightweight fabrics can make a big difference in everyday comfort.

Features like side pockets, soft waistbands and lightweight fabrics can make a big difference in everyday comfort. Pick versatile styles: Neutral colours or subtle prints can make maternity kurta sets suitable for daily wear, small family gatherings, office settings or casual outings. Similar stories for you: Vacation-ready 5 co-ord sets under ₹2,500 that look stylish in photos Rashmika Mandanna’s temple jewellery sets 2026 bridal goals: Here’s how to recreate her wedding look Looking for kurta sets for work and festivals both? 10 picks to end your search

Maternity kurta sets: FAQs What makes maternity kurta sets different from regular kurta sets? Maternity kurta sets usually feature relaxed silhouettes, stretchable waistbands and nursing zippers that make them comfortable during pregnancy and convenient for breastfeeding after delivery. Are nursing zippers visible on maternity kurtas? Most modern maternity kurtas use invisible or concealed zippers, so the garment looks like a regular kurta while still offering feeding convenience. What fabrics are best for maternity ethnic wear? Breathable fabrics such as cotton, rayon and viscose are popular because they keep the outfit comfortable for long hours. Can maternity kurta sets be worn after pregnancy? Yes, most maternity kurta sets are designed for pre and post pregnancy wear, making them useful even after the baby is born.