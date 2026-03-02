Rashmika Mandanna’s temple jewellery sets 2026 bridal goals: Here’s how to recreate her look with budget-friendly picks

When Rashmika Mandanna chose gold full temple jewellery for her wedding with Vijay Deverakonda, it marked a powerful return to heritage-rooted glamour. Rich Lakshmi motifs, antique matte gold, layered harams and Kemp stones brought craftsmanship back to the forefront, signalling that 2026 brides are leaning into tradition over trend-driven minimalism. Recreate Rashmika's regal Lakshmi-inspired wedding look affordably (Pinterest/Instagram) Temple jewellery, rooted in South Indian tradition, is defined by Goddess Lakshmi motifs, intricate nakshi work, kemp stones in ruby and emerald tones, and antique matte gold finishes. But what’s driving its resurgence right now is the shift toward culturally rooted bridal aesthetics over minimalist diamond layering. For this curation, the picks have been shortlisted based on: Lakshmi or temple-inspired motifs

Matte or antique gold plating (not high-shine fashion gold)

Balanced weight for long-hour wearability

Strong Kemp stone detailing and pearl accents

Layering compatibility (choker + long haram styling) So if you’re a bride, bridesmaid, or attending a traditional wedding ceremony, these sets recreate that regal, devotional glamour without couture pricing. 8 picks similar to Rashmika's wedding temple jewellery

This structured choker features a central Goddess Lakshmi motif framed with ruby-toned stones and pearl drop detailing. The antique matte plating gives it a traditional finish that closely mimics real gold temple pieces. The neckline-hugging design makes it ideal for silk sarees and deep bridal blouses, especially if you want a defined collarbone frame without overwhelming your look. Best for: Muhurat ceremonies and heavy Kanjeevaram sarees.

A complete layered bridal set that includes both a close-fitting choker and a long haram. The detailing features embossed temple carvings with red and green kemp stones, a signature element of South Indian bridal jewellery. The longer necklace adds vertical elongation, making it especially flattering for petite brides or those wearing heavily woven sarees. Best for: Full wedding day layering without sourcing separate pieces.

If you want temple aesthetics without excessive weight, this set balances intricacy with wearability. The Lakshmi engraving is delicate yet visible, and the plating leans more antique than glossy. It’s a versatile pick for engagement functions, haldi ceremonies, or bridesmaids wanting coordinated heritage styling. Best for: Medium-weight festive occasions.

This is the statement piece of the edit. With heavy nakshi craftsmanship, clustered pearls, and bold ruby-emerald stone placements, it mirrors heirloom-style bridal jewellery. The structured density makes it perfect for silk sarees with rich zari borders. It’s designed for visual impact, especially in close-up photography. Best for: Main wedding ritual styling.

A traditional long haram with antique gold finish and subtle Lakshmi detailing. It layers beautifully over chokers and adds ceremonial depth to the overall bridal stack. Ideal for brides who already own a choker but want to elevate their look with a longer silhouette. Best for: Layering over existing bridal jewellery.

This choker emphasises tight, symmetrical placement around the collarbone. The gold-plated finish gives it a polished festive glow, and the compact design works beautifully with heavily embroidered blouses. Because it sits higher on the neck, it complements V-neck and square-neck blouses especially well. Best for: Sangeet, haldi or smaller traditional functions.

This lightweight adjustable choker combines Lakshmi motifs with kundan. It offers bridal detailing while being significantly easier to carry for long hours. The adjustable dori makes it flexible for different neck sizes, which is practical for gifting or shared family use. Best for: Brides who prioritise comfort without compromising aesthetics.

Temple jewellery: FAQs What makes temple jewellery different from regular bridal gold jewellery? Temple jewellery features religious motifs like Goddess Lakshmi, antique matte finishes, and traditional nakshi craftsmanship — unlike modern polished gold or diamond bridal sets. How do you style temple jewellery without looking overdressed? Choose either a heavy choker or a long necklace — not both — for lighter functions. Keep makeup warm and traditional to balance the richness. Is temple jewellery only suitable for South Indian weddings? Not at all. Brides across India are embracing temple jewellery for its heritage appeal and statement detailing. Can temple jewellery be worn with lehengas? Yes. While traditionally styled with silk sarees, temple chokers pair beautifully with embroidered lehengas and dupattas for a fusion bridal look.