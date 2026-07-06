Buying a ₹4 crore apartment in Mumbai? Why the monsoon is the ultimate test before you invest

A luxury home with a multi-crore price tag does not always guarantee a hassle-free living experience in Mumbai. As heavy rains lashed the city over the past two days, social media platforms such as X and Reddit were flooded with posts and videos showing water seepage, basement flooding and waterlogging in and around several high-end residential projects, underscoring that even premium developments are not immune to the city's monsoon challenges. Mumbai Rains: A luxury home with a multi-crore price tag does not always guarantee a hassle-free living experience in the Mumbai real estate market. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

According to real estate experts, the monsoon is perhaps the best time for prospective homebuyers to assess a property's true quality. Issues such as waterlogging in the neighbourhood, basement flooding, seepage, poor drainage, leaking windows, damp walls, lift failures, and inadequate waterproofing often become apparent only during heavy rainfall, exposing flaws that may remain hidden for the rest of the year.

Experts advise buyers to use this period to evaluate not just the apartment but also the overall quality of the project, including the building's infrastructure, maintenance standards and surrounding civic amenities. They recommend visiting the property during or immediately after a spell of heavy rain, checking for water accumulation in common areas and parking basements, inspecting walls and ceilings for signs of seepage, assessing the condition of lifts and drainage systems, speaking with existing residents about recurring monsoon-related issues, and reviewing the developer's track record in resolving such complaints.

While location, amenities and pricing remain important considerations, experts say a property's performance during the monsoon is an equally critical indicator of its construction quality, infrastructure resilience and long-term liveability, especially in Mumbai, where intense rainfall is an annual reality.

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Premium Mumbai locations witness waterlogging during heavy rainfall Several of Mumbai's premium residential micro-markets, including Borivali, Goregaon, Andheri, Bandra, and parts of Central and South Mumbai, reported waterlogging following heavy rainfall over the past two days. These are among the city's most sought-after residential locations, where apartment prices typically start at around ₹50,000 per sq ft and can exceed ₹1 lakh per sq ft.

The flooding has once again highlighted that even high-value residential neighbourhoods remain vulnerable to monsoon-related disruptions.

Waterlogging outside celebrities' homes Last week, torrential rain inundated roads, slowed traffic and caused severe waterlogging across several parts of Mumbai, including Juhu, home to many Bollywood celebrities.

According to media reports, videos showing waterlogged roads outside Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow Janak and near Ajay Devgn's residence went viral on social media.

Social media users also highlighted flooding inside luxury apartments. One X user, @RealAnshikaS, claimed that water entered the ₹4 crore, 3BHK apartment of actor Ashnoor Kaur during the heavy rains, flooding the home.

The user further questioned Mumbai's soaring property prices, posting that the cost of a ₹4 crore apartment in the city could instead buy a luxury villa with a private garden, parking and modern amenities in a smaller city, while still leaving money to spare.

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Property registrations slow during the monsoon Real estate experts say the monsoon also brings a seasonal slowdown in Mumbai's housing market, reflected in lower property registrations. The decline is largely attributed to reduced mobility during heavy rains, which discourages site visits and delays purchase decisions, even though underlying demand remains intact.

"Housing sales generally decline during the monsoon compared with other quarters of the year. The primary reason is that prospective homebuyers find it difficult to undertake site visits during heavy rains. In addition, the academic year begins around this time, so many families are occupied with school-related commitments," said Francis Lobo, a real estate consultant based in Mumbai's western suburbs.

"Activity typically picks up after the Ganesh festival, around August or September, when buyers return to the market," he said.

Commenting on recurring flooding, Lobo said waterlogging remains an annual challenge for Mumbai.

"Ultimately, homebuyers have to accept a certain level of compromise because the intensity of rainfall is such that even the best urban planning may not completely prevent flooding. We've also seen several major cities across the world experience severe flooding during extreme rainfall events," he said.