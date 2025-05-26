Mumbai Rains: How waterlogging and flooding impact the financial capital’s property market

Mumbai, India’s most expensive real estate market, continues to command premium property prices. However, the monsoon season—stretching from June to September—poses seasonal challenges for the sector. The slowdown during this period has less to do with a drop in demand and more to do with limited site visits, as heavy rains severely impact mobility across the city. Mumbai real estate update: Monsoon season—stretching from June to September—poses seasonal challenges for the sector. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Persistent waterlogging and flooding in key areas such as Gandhi Market in Sion, Hindmata in Dadar, and Milan Subway in Vile Parle disrupt daily life, discouraging prospective homebuyers from visiting properties. As a result, property transactions tend to dip during these months, even though underlying demand remains strong.

Real estate consultants point out that properties in flood-prone zones often see a 10–20% decline in both capital and rental values compared to areas unaffected by monsoon-related issues. While infrastructure upgrades, such as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) work to improve the stormwater drainage system, have been initiated, the monsoon’s impact on the real estate market persists year after year.

Also Read: MHADA update: 96 buildings declared 'extremely dangerous' in South Mumbai, residents asked to move out before monsoon

Monsoon may slow down Mumbai property registrations, say experts

Mumbai’s real estate market saw over 52,000 property between January and April 2025, reflecting continued momentum in the city’s high-value housing segment. However, experts caution that these numbers may taper off in the coming months due to seasonal disruptions caused by the monsoon.

According to data from real estate consultancy Knight Frank India, 2024 saw 37,000 registrations between January and March, followed by over 35,000 between April and June. Registrations dipped to just over 33,000 during the July–September quarter—typically the peak monsoon period—before recovering to more than 35,000 units in the October–December quarter.

The seasonal slowdown is largely attributed to reduced mobility during heavy rains, which hinders site visits and delays decision-making among prospective homebuyers, despite sustained underlying demand.

"Housing sales tend to decrease during the monsoon season (July – Sept) compared to other quarters of the year. This has more to do with prospective homebuyers’ inability to go out for site visits during rains, which seriously affect mobility in Mumbai, than with an actual dip in demand," Rajkumar Singh, Head - Residential Services (West), ANAROCK Group, a real estate consultancy, told HT.com in July 2024.

Also Read: Mumbai rains: ₹10 crore apartments in the financial capital become ‘river facing’ after spell of intense rainfall

Early monsoon likely to disrupt homebuyer activity in Mumbai real estate market

Mumbai and its surrounding areas have been experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours, raising concerns about a potential dip in homebuyer walk-ins during the crucial summer months.

Property consultants say the monsoon's early arrival—expected nearly 10 days ahead of schedule, as per forecasts from Kerala—could further disrupt footfall in May, traditionally a busy period for new home bookings.

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: Housing transactions impacted as homebuyers’ walk-ins slow down during monsoon

“April and May usually see strong buyer interest, but with rains already hitting the city, site visits are likely to decline,” said Dhiren Joshi, a property consultant based in Borivali. “While walk-ins may drop, those who have already made purchase decisions are likely to proceed with registrations, especially if there are expected dry spells in the days ahead.”