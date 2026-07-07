eClinicalWorks CEO Girish Navani's wife buys ₹162.2 crore apartment in Mumbai's Worli at ₹2.5 lakh per sq ft

Radhi Girish Navani, wife of Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of healthcare technology firm eClinicalWorks, has purchased an ultra-luxury apartment spanning over 6,400 sq ft in Mumbai's Worli for ₹162.2 crore. The deal, which works out to nearly ₹2.5 lakh per sq ft, ranks among the city's most expensive residential transactions, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com. Radhi Girish Navani, wife of Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of healthcare technology firm eClinicalWorks, has purchased an ultra-luxury apartment spanning over 6,400 sq ft in Mumbai's Worli for ₹162.2 cr. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

Based on the transaction value and carpet area, the apartment was bought at an effective rate of around ₹2.5 lakh per sq ft, placing it among the costliest residential transactions in Mumbai on a per-sq-ft basis.

The apartment is located on a higher floor of Naman Xana, an ultra-luxury residential development on Worli Sea Face. According to the documents, the property has a RERA carpet area of 600 sq m (approximately 6,458 sq ft), comprising a 540 sq m (5,812 sq ft) apartment and an additional 60 sq m (646 sq ft) balcony area. The property also comes with four dedicated car parking spaces.

According to the documents, the property was acquired from Carp Estate Private Limited and Shree Naman Residency Private Limited for a total consideration of ₹162.2 crore.

The transaction was registered on July 3, 2026, for which the purchaser paid stamp duty of approximately ₹8.11 crore. The agreement also records that a 1% concession in stamp duty was availed because the property was registered in a woman's name, in line with the Maharashtra government's policy of offering lower stamp duty for female homebuyers.

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Radhi Girish Navani and the developer could not be reached for comment.

“This ₹162-crore transaction at Naman Xana reinforces that the ~ ₹2.5 lakh per square foot threshold is firmly established for unparalleled exclusivity and sea views. The acquisition also highlights a prominent trend where healthcare and pharmaceutical sector wealth is heavily driving the city’s highest-value residential asset consolidation,” said Sandeep Reddy, co-founder of Zapkey.

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All about Worli Sea Face Worli Sea Face continues to command some of the highest residential values in the country owing to its uninterrupted sea views, limited supply of luxury residences and proximity to Mumbai's key commercial districts, including Bandra-Kurla Complex, Lower Parel and Nariman Point.

In May 2026, Tanya Dubash, a member of the Godrej family, acquired two sea-facing apartments in the same under-construction tower for more than ₹294 crore at around ₹2.54 lakh per sq ft.

In May 2025, Dubash purchased a luxury duplex apartment for over ₹226 crore in the same housing complex. The deal price translated to approximately ₹2.16 lakh per sq ft, according to the property documents. The duplex unit has a carpet area of 856 sq. m. (~9,214 sq. ft.) and a balcony of 114 sq. m. (1,227 sq. ft.).

In 2025, Leena Gandhi Tewari, chairperson of USV, bought two sea-facing duplex apartments in Naman Xana for ₹639 crore or nearly ₹3 lakh per sq ft. Including stamp duty and taxes, the transaction exceeded ₹700 crore, making it India's costliest residential property deal to date. She spent almost ₹63.9 crore on stamp duty and GST, bringing the total transaction value to about ₹703 crore, making it the most expensive residential property deal recorded in the country.