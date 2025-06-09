Godrej’s Tanya Dubash buys 226 crore duplex in Mumbai’s Worli

Tanya Dubash, daughter of Godrej Industries Chairman Adi Godrej, has purchased a luxury duplex apartment for over ₹226 crore in the premium Naman Xana development at Worli Sea Face. Mumbai real estate: Tanya Dubash, daughter of Godrej Industries Chairman Adi Godrej, has purchased a luxury duplex apartment for over ₹ 226 crore in the premium Naman Xana development at Worli Sea Face. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

The sea-facing property was acquired through Shaula Real Estates Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Godrej Industries, according to documents accessed by Zapkey.

The same luxury complex also houses two duplex apartments purchased by Leena Gandhi Tewari, chairperson of USV, for a total of ₹639 crore last month.

On May 28, pharmaceutical firm USV’s chairperson, Leena Gandhi Tewari, had bought two luxury sea-facing duplex apartments in the same complex for ₹639 crore.

She spent almost ₹63.9 crore in stamp duty and GST, bringing the total value of the transaction to about ₹703 crore, making it the most expensive residential property deal recorded in the country.

Tanya Dubash, chief brand officer at Godrej Group, has purchased the duplex apartment for ₹225.7 crore, translating to approximately ₹2.16 lakh per sq ft, as per property documents.

The unit spans the 30th and 31st floors of the sea-facing Naman Xana project and includes five car parking spaces, the documents accessed by Zapkey showed.

According to the IGR documents reviewed by Square Yards, the transaction was a primary sale, and the apartment was purchased from Naman Residency Private Limited and Karp Estate Private Limited.

The duplex unit has a carpet area of 856 sq. m. (~9,214 sq. ft.) and a balcony of 114 sq. m. (1,227 sq. ft.). The total built-up area of the apartment is 1,067 sq. m. (~11,485 sq. ft.). The apartment includes six car parking spaces.

The deal incurred a stamp duty of Rs. 13.55 crore and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

The transaction was registered on May 26.

Also Read: Leena Gandhi Tewari buys Mumbai’s costliest flats for ₹639 cr: Why are pharma tycoons investing in luxury real estate?

A query has been sent to Godrej and Shree Naman Group. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Worli, Mumbai’s premium real estate markets. has limited land supply and high capital values

Square Yards said that Worli is a centrally located area in Mumbai, positioned between major commercial zones such as Lower Parel, Nariman Point, and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). The locality is characterised by limited land supply, consistently high capital values, and sustained interest from HNIs and corporate buyers.

Infrastructure projects like the Mumbai Coastal Road and the metro network expansion are expected to improve accessibility and support long-term demand. Worli's location, upcoming infrastructure, and availability of premium sea-view residences continue to reinforce its position as a high-value real estate micro market.

Also Read: Uday Kotak and family buy entire building of 22 flats in Mumbai’s Worli for over ₹400 crore

Square Yards said that the property is part of Naman Xana, an under-construction luxury residential project by Shree Naman Group. As per RERA, the project is spread over 0.64 acres and is scheduled for completion by 2027.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor rent out ₹60 crore luxury apartment in Mumbai's Worli for 20 lakh per month

In May, billionaire Uday Kotak set a national benchmark by purchasing eight additional flats, thereby acquiring the entire building on Worli Sea Face, Mumbai, for more than ₹400 crore.