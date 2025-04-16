Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif aims for Gold at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, reveals body transformation plans

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has disclosed her plans to contend in a different weight class at the 2028 Olympics following major changes in the rules for the Los Angeles Games. Imane Khelif, 25, who became the centre of controversy due to gender row at the Paris Games last summer, is aiming for her second gold medal. (Photo by MOHD RASFAN / AFP)(AFP)

Khelif, 25, who became the centre of controversy due to gender row at the Paris Games last summer, is aiming for her second gold medal.

Imane Khelif opens up about training plan for Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

In an interview with the Spanish newspaper Marca, Khelif affirmed her Olympic aspirations and indicated that she would like to switch to professional boxing following the Los Angeles Games.

Last year, the Paris gold champion fought in the welterweight class, weighing about 66 kg.

Earlier, the International Boxing Association (IBA) suspended her and Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting from the 2023 World Championships, which prompted controversy around her participation in Paris Olympics. Notwithstanding the dispute, both athletes earned gold medals.

The welterweight class in Los Angeles will weigh between 60 and 65 kg, the middleweight class between 70 and 75 kg, and the light-middleweight class between 65 and 70 kg.

“With the change in weight classes, I have to compete at 70kg. In Paris, I won at 66 kg, but I don't think this increase will be difficult for me,” the Algerian boxer told Marca.

The 1.80-meter-tall boxer said she is working with her team to see how to best adapt to the new division.

Imane Khelif says she is ‘preparing for the transition to professional’

Khelif seems confident about her ability to prepare for the 2028 Games.

“What I want is to do a perfect job, to arrive in better shape than I did in Paris, given that I now have greater mental and physical balance,” she told Marca.

“I'm focused on achieving a second Olympic gold in 2028, as well as preparing for the transition to professional.”

The Olympics gold medallist from Algeria stated that she is awaiting the ideal moment to act.

“For the transition to professional, I'll be waiting for a good contract, and the best offer will convince me,” she explained.

Moreover, Khelif feels optimistic about her influence despite the controversies surrounding her attendance in Paris.

She maintained that she sees herself as a “symbol for many women around the world.”

When Trump questioned Khelif's participation in Olympics

In February, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order prohibiting transgender women from participating in female events, casting doubt on Khelif's ability to attend the 2028 games.

Speaking to ITV, Khelif has stated that Trump does not scare her, stressing that "I am not transgender.

“This does not concern me and it does not intimidate me,” she added.