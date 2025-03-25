The Gabba, iconic Australian stadium and scene of India's famous 2021 win, to be demolished after 2032 Olympics

The Brisbane Cricket Ground, better known as The Gabba, is set to be demolished as part of the Queensland government's plan for the 2032 Olympics. The standout feature of the seven-year blueprint is the construction of a new 63,000-seater stadium that would cost AUD 3.8 billion which would act as the Olympic Stadium for the Games. While cricket will be continued to be hosted at the Gabba even after the new stadium becomes operational, it will be only "until post-2032", after which it will be demolished. Australia were unbeaten in Test matches at the Gabba between 1988 and 2021(Getty Images)

It would thus close the chapter on one of the most iconic venues in international cricket, particularly in Tests with the Australian men's team making a fortress of it over the years in the format. For Indian fans, it will probably be always remembered as the scene of one of the team's greatest ever triumphs in Test cricket when in 2021, an injury-riddled side led by Ajinkya Rahane managed to end Australia's unbeaten run at the Gabba that had lasted more than three decades and sealed a second consecutive series win.

“The Gabba has been wonderful venue for cricket for many years and has provided fans and players with countless memories – however the challenges the stadium faces are well documented, and we need to look to the future," Queensland Cricket CEO Terry Svenson said in a statement.

Cricket Australia had allocated matches at the stadium only until 2025-26 due to a lack of clarity on its future. "This decision gives us certainty about venues and scheduling which in turn allows us to ensure Brisbane hosts the very best possible international and domestic cricket," CA said in a statement.

The Gabba has played host to 67 men's Tests and two women's Test since 1931. Known for a sharp bounce and pace-friendly wickets, the 'Gabbatoir' became Australia's most dominant venue, with the hosts going unbeaten there between 1988 and 2021 with a majority of those matches the first Test of the Australian summer.