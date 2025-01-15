Menu Explore
Vinesh Phogat resumes training for first time since heartbreaking Paris Olympics ordeal

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 15, 2025 05:09 PM IST

This was the first time Vinesh Phogat trained since the heartbreaking ordeal in Paris.

Wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat, who had announced his retirement after the end of the Paris Olympics in 2024, was spotted training in a video released on her social media page. This was the first time she trained since the heartbreaking ordeal in Paris.

India's Vinesh Phogat reacts after the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling match against Japan's Yui Susaki, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics(PTI)
India's Vinesh Phogat reacts after the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling match against Japan's Yui Susaki, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics(PTI)

The 30-year-old had etched her name in the annals of Olympic wrestling history after she beat Japan's Yui Susaki in her opener. This win was significant as Susaki had entered the contest on the back of an impeccable 82-0 unbeaten record, thus turning Vinesh’s win one of the biggest upsets in wrestling in recent times. She then beat Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semi-final as she became the first Indian woman wrestler to qualify for the Olympics final.

However, it all came crashing down on the morning of the big final against USA’s Sarah Hildebrandt as Vinesh was disqualified for being overweight, as she failed to make the qualification cut by just 100 grams.

Following the disqualification, Lopez replaced the Indian in the final, but Hildebrandt ended with the gold medal. As per the United World Wrestling (UWW) rules, Vinesh finished last. She did appeal to the CAS for a joint silver medal plea, but it was rejected.

“Women can’t lose more than 3 kg in a day when you are at peak fitness because your fat percent is already very low. Men wrestlers can but we cannot because our body retains water. All women athletes are concerned about the weight cut on the second day. At the Games Village, there were at least 50 athletes, from different sports, who hugged me and said that this is wrong,” Phogat said at the time.

After the Paris ordeal, a heartbroken Vinesh retired from wrestling to join politics. She became a member of the Congress party and won in Julana constituency as MLA in the Haryana Assembly elections.

“You have to enter the system. Brij Bhushan is surviving because he is powerful politically. So we have to be powerful also. If we don’t have power, two years of struggle will go down the drain).” Vinesh said on her decision to join politics.

“If you are getting into the messy world of politics, you should go with those who have supported you. When we were on dharna, there was a lot of respect from the Congress,” she added.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Follow Us On