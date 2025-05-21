‘They made her look like an amma’: Janhvi Kapoor's Cannes red carpet debut look gets mixed reactions from internet

Janhvi Kapoor attended the 78th Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of her film, Homebound. The appearance marks the actor's debut at the prestigious international film festival. She wore a custom Tarun Tahiliani skirt and corset skirt for the occasion, which got mixed reactions from the internet. Janhvi Kapoor debuted at Cannes in a Tarun Tahiliani custom look.

What Janhvi Kapoor wore on the Cannes red carpet

The Tarun Tahiliani ensemble is a tribute to Janhvi's late mother, Sridevi, and was styled by her cousin, stylist and film producer, Rhea Kapoor. It features a handwoven tissue skirt and corset, specially crafted in Banaras.

The surface is brought to life with a hand-crushed technique that lends depth and texture, while a signature drape adds a touch of sculptural fluidity. According to the designer, he left the raw, uncut hem untouched as an intentional ode to the authenticity of the weave.

How did the internet react?

The internet had a mixed reaction to Janhvi's outfit. While some praised her outfit and loved her tribute to her mother, Sridevi, others were not impressed. An Instagram user wrote, “The Royals we needed.” Another complimented her, “Giving a blend of Maharani Gayatri Devi’s elegance and Sridevi’s magnetism.”

An Instagram user criticised the look, saying, “I understand the hard work that went into making it. But at the end of the day, it's supposed to LOOK GOOD. This is ordinary. And the colour completely washes her out.”

Another wrote, “Sorry, but the outfit is a big NO.” A comment read, “I literally thought she got married and it is a ceremony.” Another read, “What in the name of 'west delhi Shaadi-Dulhe-ki-bhabhi' is this look?” An Instagram user commented, “They made her look like an amma (mother or grandmother).”

Let's decode the look

The custom skirt and corset set features a sleeveless blouse with a crew neck, an asymmetric hem, ties at the back to cinch the corset, and a body-fitted silhouette. As for the skirt, it has a cinched waistline, a flared A-line skirt, an asymmetric raw hem, and a train at the back. A dupatta-like scarf attached to the skirt in a criss-cross design, draped on the head, and adorned with tassels on the ends, rounded off the look.

Janhvi chose exquisite jewels to accessorise the custom look, including a multi-strand pearl necklace, diamond ear studs, and a tear-drop diamond pendant necklace. Lastly, with her hair tied in a centre-parted sleek bun, she chose muted pink eye shadow, feathered brows, flushed cheeks, glossy pink lips, glowing highlighter, and mascara-adorned lashes for the glam.