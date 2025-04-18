Sobhita Dhulipala glitters like gold in Rahul Mishra’s gorgeous gown. Watch

When art meets fashion, magic happens and Bollywood hottie Sobhita Dhulipala’s latest appearance at a launch event in Mumbai, is proof. The tinsel town's style maven turned heads in a jaw-dropping, hand-embroidered couture gown by celebrity designer Rahul Mishra and the ensemble radiated modern royalty. Sobhita Dhulipala just shut down the fashion game in a 1600-hour gilded Rahul Mishra gown!(Image by Ashutosh Rai)

Move over red carpet, Sobhita Dhulipala’s golden glow just redefined glamour

The pictures and videos flooding from the event feature Sobhita activating golden girl energy in the striking sartorial creation from Rahul Mishra’s Spring 2025 collection, The Pale Blue Dot, which was previously unveiled at Paris Haute Couture Week. Crafted over a staggering 1600 hours at the designer's Noida atelier, the Resurgence gown is a testament to artisanal mastery and ecological inspiration.

The silhouette sparkled with cascading brass leaves, a nod to Rahul's love for nature, while intricate Indian embroidery, glass bugle beads, mother-of-pearl embellishments and metallic sequins brought the golden hue to life. It was not just a gown; it was a story stitched in gold and while some metallic gowns can get lost in the glare of camera flashes, Sobhita's sultry look held its own, making an undeniable impact.

With her signature grace, Sobhita brought fierce femininity to the look and her glossy soft wavy tresses added just the right amount of romantic edge, while a bold lip colour punctuated the overall look with sophistication. The actor kept the rest of her makeup clean and radiant because when your outfit speaks volumes, less is always more.

Regal realness in Paris-approved Rahul Mishra couture

Earlier this year in February, American actor and comedian - Mindy Kaling too wore the Rahul Mishra couture to the ‘Running Point’ LA premiere. Taking to his social media handle, Rahul had shared the update with the caption, “She is wearing the hand embroidered ’Resurgence’ gilded gown from Rahul Mishra’s Couture Spring 2025 collection, ‘The Pale Blue Dot’ (sic).”

He had added, “A symbol of hope, the gown is realised in over 1600 hours at the brand’s atelier in Noida. It features traditional Indian embroidery surfaces adorned with glass bugle beads, mother of pearl, metallic sequins and dangling brass leaves to articulate the designer’s idea of nature’s resurgence from a dark time.”

Whether she is owning a red carpet in couture or redefining minimal glam, Sobhita effortlessly straddles the line between Indian elegance and global fashion fluency. Sobhita is Nexxus' first Indian face.