Siddharth Anand reacts to leaked images of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from King: ‘Let us wait for the surprise’

Anand shared a note on X requesting fans not to post or share any leaked content from the sets. In the message, he wrote, “REQUEST TO ALL THE FANS. Please do not post or circulate any leaked multimedia from the sets of KING. The team is working round the clock to ensure the best cinematic experience for everyone. Let us wait for the surprise on the big screen and for the assets to be revealed as the team of King originally intends to. Thank you for your love, support and cooperation. ❤️ Shah Rukh Khan in & as KING.”

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand, who is currently directing the much-anticipated action film King, has strongly reacted after on-set images featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were leaked online. Calling for restraint, he urged fans to stop circulating the visuals, stressing the need to preserve the film’s theatrical surprise and overall cinematic experience. (Also read: Pregnant Deepika joins Shah Rukh Khan for King shoot in Cape Town; leaked pics have fans in awe: A renaissance painting )

The appeal comes after images from the South Africa schedule of King went viral online, showing Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone filming a visually rich sequence. The pictures quickly spread across fan pages, sparking widespread buzz and speculation about the scene.

In the leaked visuals, Deepika is seen in a flowy orange outfit, while Shah Rukh appears in a striped white-and-blue shirt paired with blue trousers. The actress’s pregnancy glow also drew attention, with fans praising her on-screen presence during the shoot.

Taking note of the leak, Anand reiterated that the team is working “round the clock” to deliver a complete big-screen experience and urged audiences to avoid fragmented, out-of-context spoilers.

About King Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King also marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first on-screen collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan. The film reportedly features SRK as a seasoned assassin in a dark underworld, with Suhana playing his protégé.

The ensemble cast includes Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma and Raghav Juyal. King is slated for a Christmas release on 24 December 2026.