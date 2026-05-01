Pregnant Deepika joins Shah Rukh Khan for King shoot in Cape Town; leaked pics have fans in awe: A renaissance painting

The pictures were soon shared by fan clubs and film buffs on Instagram, Reddit and other platforms. On Reddit, fans praised the two actors’ chemistry and looks. One commented, “Why the hell is it looking like a Renaissance painting?” Another added, “Great styling for both.” Deepika earned praise for her presence in the picture. “My eyes always land on Deepika even if she's not in focus in the pic, even when I haven't read the caption to expect her in the pic. She's something else, man, look at her,” gushed one fan.

The undated pictures dropped on Friday morning after an X user (formerly Twitter) shared them, saying they were from the ongoing Cape Town schedule of Siddharth Anand’s King. The pictures show Deepika, dressed in a floral-print gown, walking on the set. Shah Rukh, styled in an unbuttoned printed shirt with salt-and-pepper hair, takes her by the hand as they walk. Around them, other crew members are visible.

Deepika Padukone , who recently announced her second pregnancy, is not wasting any time resting. The actor, who has two projects in hand, is currently filming the Shah Rukh Khan -starrer King. On Friday, leaked pictures from the South African schedule of the film show Deepika and SRK hand in hand, seemingly filming a song sequence. And fans had only nice things to say once the pictures dropped.

There was praise for Shah Rukh as well. The 60-year-old is back in a fierce action avatar in the film, and fans feel he looks better than ever. “SRK looking incredible for 60. He doesn’t need all the CGI they end up using in the final product. Hopefully they tone that s**t down, but since this is obviously a flashback, I’m guessing they won’t,” argued one fan. Another wrote, “SRK looks amazing, better than Jawaan and Pathaan looks.”

Deepika Padukone’s second pregnancy Last Sunday, Deepika and Ranveer Singh shared an Instagram post featuring their daughter, Dua, holding a positive pregnancy test. This adorable announcement signalled they were ready to become parents again. The post saw an outpouring of love and congratulatory messages for the Bollywood couple.

An insider revealed to HT that Deepika intended to film King and Raaka, her other film, throughout her pregnancy. “During her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone is shooting intense action sequences for Raaka. She will continue to shoot for the film throughout her pregnancy,” the source said. Needless to say, Deepika and the makers have taken all precautions while filming.