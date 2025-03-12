Paris Fashion Week 2025: Saint Laurent stuns with bold silhouettes and vibrant hues

Paris Fashion Week 2025 is turning heads! Anthony Vaccarello, creative director of French fashion house Yves Saint Laurent, showed a runway lineup of evening-appropriate minidresses in bright colours and round, voluminous gowns on Tuesday, capping over a week of fashion shows in Paris. Held near the Eiffel Tower after nightfall, the audience sat on dark leather stools and couches, surrounded by glowing pink walls with marbled, mineral patterns. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, Justin Bieber to Ranveer Singh: These celebs prove jewellery isn’t just for women. See pics ) Yves Saint Laurent dazzles at Paris Fashion Week 2025 with vibrant minidresses and gowns. (REUTERS)

Saint Laurent's colourful collection shines at Paris Fashion Week

The first model marched out on towering sling-back heels, her hands thrust deep into the pockets of a short dress in bright, marigold orange. The shoulders were broad, and the sleeves were wide, while a tall collar rose to the model's jawline. Similar silhouettes followed, in colours like fuchsia, teal or yellow.

“Instead of speaking through ornament or padding, fabrics and precise construction shape the garments,” the Kering-owned label wrote in notes about the winter collection. Partway through the show, the focus on volumes suddenly shifted to below a dropped waist, with a series of silky slip dresses that ballooned into hulking, rounded shapes that floated down the runway. (Also read: Deepika Padukone stuns in oversized hat and Louis Vuitton blazer at Paris Fashion Week, fans say ‘mother is mothering' )

There were also trim, transparent dresses in a lightweight silicone fabric with leopard or floral prints. Model Bella Hadid paraded a bright blue dress in stretchy lace. Front-row guests included famous Parisians Betty Catroux, Catherine Deneuve, Carla Bruni and Charlotte Gainsbourg. Paris Fashion Week, which ended on Tuesday, featured shows from some of the world's biggest brands including Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Dior and Hermes, as well as Stella McCartney and Victoria Beckham.