Pawan Kalyan’s former wife Renu Desai quits Twitter, says she doesn’t want negativity

Renu Desai, the former wife of Telugu superstar-politician Pawan Kalyan, has decided to quit Twitter. The move came after she was harassed incessantly on social media for deciding to get married again. The actor, who got engaged on Sunday, has been receiving abusive and harassing messages on Instagram and Twitter. Initially, she chose to ignore the threats. Now, she has also chosen to go off Twitter.

Before deleting her account, Renu wrote, “I feel there is too much negativity on Twitter. Most of the Twitter accounts are anonymous and personally or professionally frustrated humans, who just like to write negative about film or political people. As I am starting a new phase of life, I’ve decided to deacitvate my twitter handle and stay away from the negativity that comes with it.”

She also added, “Thank you all who were genuine well wishers and were kind and gentle with me in my bad phase of life.”

While Renu quit Twitter, she is still active on Instagram and looks like the harassment continues. The actor shared one such incident on her Instastories and requested such ‘fans’ to get a life.

Pawan and Renu got married in 2009 but were divorced in 2012. They are parents to two kids -- Akira and Aadhya. Pawan is now remarried and even congratulated Renu on Twitter on her engagement. Yet, his fans haven’t stopped abusing Renu online.

Follow @htshowbiz for more