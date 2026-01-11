Pawan Kalyan inducted into Kenjutsu, achieves global recognition in Japanese martial arts

South Indian actor, politician, and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, has earned international recognition with his formal induction into Kenjutsu, the ancient Japanese art of swordsmanship. This remarkable achievement places him among a select group of global figures who have received such an honour, acknowledging his more than three decades of rigorous training, research, and unwavering commitment to martial arts traditions. Pawan Kalyan's passion for martial arts, showcased in films, has earned him prestigious honours, including Fifth Dan and induction into the Takeda Shingen Clan, marking him as a significant figure in martial arts.

Pawan Kalyan's Kenjutsu journey Pawan’s journey into martial arts began long before his foray into cinema and politics. As a young man in Chennai, he immersed himself in intensive karate and related disciplines, building a strong technical and philosophical foundation that would later inform his martial arts practice. Over the years, his interest evolved beyond physical training to a profound study of Japanese Samurai martial traditions, which he pursued with exceptional seriousness and dedication.

His passion for martial arts has also been showcased in his cinematic career. Films such as Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi, Thammudu, Khushi, Annavaram, and OG not only featured martial arts choreography but also helped introduce authentic martial disciplines to mainstream Indian cinema. Through these films, Pawan has contributed to a broader global awareness and appreciation of traditional martial arts.

In recognition of his years of devotion to the craft, Pawan has been bestowed with several prestigious international honours. He was awarded Fifth Dan (5th Dan) by the Sogo Budo Kanri Kai, one of the foremost authorities in traditional Japanese martial arts. Additionally, Pawan became the first Telugu-speaking individual to be inducted into the Takeda Shingen Clan under the esteemed lineage of Soke Muramatsu Sensei, a rare honour typically reserved for Japanese practitioners.

Pawan trained under Hanshi Professor Dr Siddiq Mahmoodi, one of India’s leading authorities on Japanese martial arts. Under Mahmoodi’s mentorship, Kalyan underwent comprehensive instruction in Kendo, mastering both the technical and philosophical aspects of the discipline.