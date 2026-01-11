Pawan Kalyan inducted into Kenjutsu, achieves global recognition in Japanese martial arts
Pawan Kalyan, South Indian actor and politician, gains international recognition in Kenjutsu after years of training.
South Indian actor, politician, and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, has earned international recognition with his formal induction into Kenjutsu, the ancient Japanese art of swordsmanship. This remarkable achievement places him among a select group of global figures who have received such an honour, acknowledging his more than three decades of rigorous training, research, and unwavering commitment to martial arts traditions.
Pawan Kalyan's Kenjutsu journey
Pawan’s journey into martial arts began long before his foray into cinema and politics. As a young man in Chennai, he immersed himself in intensive karate and related disciplines, building a strong technical and philosophical foundation that would later inform his martial arts practice. Over the years, his interest evolved beyond physical training to a profound study of Japanese Samurai martial traditions, which he pursued with exceptional seriousness and dedication.
His passion for martial arts has also been showcased in his cinematic career. Films such as Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi, Thammudu, Khushi, Annavaram, and OG not only featured martial arts choreography but also helped introduce authentic martial disciplines to mainstream Indian cinema. Through these films, Pawan has contributed to a broader global awareness and appreciation of traditional martial arts.
In recognition of his years of devotion to the craft, Pawan has been bestowed with several prestigious international honours. He was awarded Fifth Dan (5th Dan) by the Sogo Budo Kanri Kai, one of the foremost authorities in traditional Japanese martial arts. Additionally, Pawan became the first Telugu-speaking individual to be inducted into the Takeda Shingen Clan under the esteemed lineage of Soke Muramatsu Sensei, a rare honour typically reserved for Japanese practitioners.
Pawan trained under Hanshi Professor Dr Siddiq Mahmoodi, one of India’s leading authorities on Japanese martial arts. Under Mahmoodi’s mentorship, Kalyan underwent comprehensive instruction in Kendo, mastering both the technical and philosophical aspects of the discipline.
Pawan's latest projects
Pawan Kalyan's latest film, They Call Him OG, released in September 2025, has received widespread acclaim for its gripping action and emotional depth. This followed the release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 - Sword vs Spirit in July 2025, where Kalyan shines in a historic, action-packed role.
