Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renu Desai says she doesn't have husband to protect her from trolls after losing cool publicly

Renu posted a video of herself sitting on a boat at the Varanasi ghat. The text on the video reads, “I don't have a father or mother or an elder brother or a husband to protect me. All the hate that you spew on me for no fault of mine I just calmly share with Devi and Mahadev. I know that they hear my pain and see my tears (folded hands emoji).”

Actor Renu Desai made headlines on Monday after losing her cool at someone during a press conference to raise awareness about street dogs. After she posted a clarification and called out trolls for bringing up her ex-husband, Pawan Kalyan, and their children, she posted another note on Tuesday to dismiss the trolls. (Also Read: Renu Desai loses cool at press meet, slams trolls bringing up Pawan Kalyan and wishing their children dead )

She also captioned the post, “I never fought for my own personal rights in public ever. But I will scream and shout till everyone understands that killing all innocent dogs just for the mistakes of some aggressive dogs is wrong and you can talk as much negative and hateful nonsense about me but just remember whose presence I share my pain and tears with.”

What happened at the press conference On Monday, videos of Renu yelling at someone during a press conference went viral. While it was initially claimed that she was shouting at the press, the actor-activist issued a clarification. She claimed that she was responding to a 55-year-old man who had argued with her and tried to hit her.

She also called out trolls and said, “I have seen some comments on my way home. How correct is it to comment on my personal life? You’re saying that’s why Pawan Kalyan left me, that I am cranky. Do I get any money while fighting for street dogs? I am not even fighting for them; I am fighting for human life. And you’re making such disgusting comments. You even said I would learn a lesson if my children died from dog bites. Why would you say that? I am a mother who knows the value of life.”