Revealed: Who is Bade Sahab in Dhurandhar 2? How Aditya Dhar brings to life modern India's biggest 'real-life villain'
Dhurandhar films feature Bade Sahab as a mysterious antagonist pulling the strings from Pakistan.
Ever since the first Dhurandhar was released in theatres in December, audiences have been curious about the identity of the mysterious Bade Sahab, described only in passing lines and in Hamza’s hit list in his diary. The sequel - Dhurandhar: The Revenge - finally reveals the identity of Bade Sahab, and also brings to life one of India’s biggest conspiracy theories.
MAJOR SPOILERS FOR DHURANDHAR 2 AHEAD!
Who is Bade Sahab in Dhurandhar 2?
Dhurandhar establishes Bade Sahab as a supremo pulling the strings from the shadows, affecting everyone from the ISI to the beleaguered SP Chaudhary Aslam (Sanjay Dutt). In Dhurandhar 2, Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal) introduces Hamza (Ranveer Singh) to Bade Sahab after he assumes charge of Lyari following Rehman Dakait’s death and Uzair Baloch’s arrest. It is then revealed that Bade Sahab is none other than absconding Indian gangster Dawood Ibrahim, who has been living in Karachi since the 90s.
In Dhurandhar 2, Dawood (by his real name) is portrayed as a frail, bedridden man, yet he still pulls the strings from his sickbed. A scene towards the end of the film then shows a young Dawood and how he came to be bedridden after an Indian agent slowly poisons him over the years. The theory that Dawood was unwell and bedridden has been floated several times over the years, with writer Hussan Zaidi also mentioning it in his book From Dongri To Dubai.
Who plays Bade Sahab in Dhurandhar 2?
Names like Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan had been floating around as potential actors to play Dawood in Dhurandhar 2. But in the end, it was Danish Iqbal, a popular name from the theatre and film circles, who essayed the role in the film.
In an interview with Zoom, Danish revealed that he was unaware he was playing Bade Sahab in the film. “Let me tell you, this Bade Sahab discussion was never there. I mean, till about a couple of months ago, I was also not aware that I was playing Bade Sahab. I was in doubt. So, he (Aditya) was so secretive and kept so many things to himself.”
However, he clarified that he knew he was playing Dawood Ibrahim. “But yes, I was playing Dawood; I was pretty much aware of it. But Dawood is Bade Sahab, even I was not 100% confident. Everyone was addressing me as Dawood bhai or Sahab. About my character, no one said anything to me. So, it’s me all the time talking in my scenes,” he added.
All about Dhurandhar 2
The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Danish Pandor in major roles. Dhurandhar: The Revenge has had a record-breaking box-office start, earning acclaim from critics. The film opened to ₹240 crore in gross worldwide on its first day, the second-highest in Indian cinema history.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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