Revealed: Who is Bade Sahab in Dhurandhar 2? How Aditya Dhar brings to life modern India's biggest 'real-life villain'

Ever since the first Dhurandhar was released in theatres in December, audiences have been curious about the identity of the mysterious Bade Sahab, described only in passing lines and in Hamza’s hit list in his diary. The sequel - Dhurandhar: The Revenge - finally reveals the identity of Bade Sahab, and also brings to life one of India’s biggest conspiracy theories. Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal on the poster of Dhurandhar 2.

MAJOR SPOILERS FOR DHURANDHAR 2 AHEAD! Who is Bade Sahab in Dhurandhar 2? Dhurandhar establishes Bade Sahab as a supremo pulling the strings from the shadows, affecting everyone from the ISI to the beleaguered SP Chaudhary Aslam (Sanjay Dutt). In Dhurandhar 2, Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal) introduces Hamza (Ranveer Singh) to Bade Sahab after he assumes charge of Lyari following Rehman Dakait’s death and Uzair Baloch’s arrest. It is then revealed that Bade Sahab is none other than absconding Indian gangster Dawood Ibrahim, who has been living in Karachi since the 90s.

In Dhurandhar 2, Dawood (by his real name) is portrayed as a frail, bedridden man, yet he still pulls the strings from his sickbed. A scene towards the end of the film then shows a young Dawood and how he came to be bedridden after an Indian agent slowly poisons him over the years. The theory that Dawood was unwell and bedridden has been floated several times over the years, with writer Hussan Zaidi also mentioning it in his book From Dongri To Dubai.

Who plays Bade Sahab in Dhurandhar 2? Names like Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan had been floating around as potential actors to play Dawood in Dhurandhar 2. But in the end, it was Danish Iqbal, a popular name from the theatre and film circles, who essayed the role in the film.

In an interview with Zoom, Danish revealed that he was unaware he was playing Bade Sahab in the film. “Let me tell you, this Bade Sahab discussion was never there. I mean, till about a couple of months ago, I was also not aware that I was playing Bade Sahab. I was in doubt. So, he (Aditya) was so secretive and kept so many things to himself.”

However, he clarified that he knew he was playing Dawood Ibrahim. “But yes, I was playing Dawood; I was pretty much aware of it. But Dawood is Bade Sahab, even I was not 100% confident. Everyone was addressing me as Dawood bhai or Sahab. About my character, no one said anything to me. So, it’s me all the time talking in my scenes,” he added.