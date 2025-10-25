Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja reacts to netizens comparing Yashvardhan Ahuja and Ahaan Panday: ‘He has his own…’

Two months ago, Govinda’s wife Ssunita Ahuja made headlines when she spoke about Chunky Panday’s nephew Ahaan Panday . Replying to a fan who wished her son Yashvardhan Ahuja was in Saiyaara , which marked Ahaan’s debut, Ssunita claimed, “I wish. But usse better picture kar raha hai Yash.” But this statement was taken out of context online. Soon after, Ssunita clarified that she loves Ahaan, is a fan of the young star and is very happy that he has made a name for himself in the industry. Well, Yashvardhan’s sister Tina Ahuja has now reacted to netizens comparing her brother and Ahaan.

Govinda and Ssunita Ahuja’s daughter Tine Ahuja recently sat down for an interview with Filmygyan. During the same, when asked about Ahaan Panday, Tina described her fellow star kid as the ‘new kid on the block’. When the interviewer told her that netizens believe Yashvardhan Ahuja will give strong competition to Ahaan, Tine responded, “Aye haye! Aise mat karo please. He has his own journey, the other guy has his own journey. Please don't do that.” Well, that’s a fair point.

After waiting for 9 long years to get his big break, Ananya Panday’s cousin brother Ahaan Panday finally made his debut in Bollywood with Mohit Suri’s film Saiyaara this year. Also starring Aneet Padda, the intense romantic drama was a blockbuster hit. Not only did it emerge as the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025, but also became the highest-grossing Indian romantic film of all time. Up next, Ahaan will reportedly be seen in a YRF action film opposite Sharvari. Govinda’s handsome son Yashvardhan Ahuja, on the other hand, is gearing up for his much-awaited debut at the moment. According to reports, Yashvardhan will be seen opposite Laapataa Ladies star Nitanshi Goel in a film helmed by Sajid Khan. The star kid also has National Award winning filmmaker Sai Rajesh’s love story in his kitty.