Pratibha Ranta replaces Janhvi in Dostana 2, Laapataa Ladies co-star Nitanshi bags Sajid Khan film with Govinda’s son

After the success of Laapataa Ladies , one big question on many minds has been — what are the ladies, Nitanshi Goel and Pratibha Ranta, up to now? We might have the answer to this. Lately, a lot has been speculated about Dostana 2 , which was first announced with Lakshya, Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor. Recently, Vikrant Massey confirmed that he has signed the film and Lakshya is still a part of it. There was buzz about Sreeleela being considered as the leading lady, but according to latest reports, Laapataa Ladies star Pratibha has been roped in for the character which Janhvi was going to play earlier.

The script of Dostana 2 , a spiritual sequel to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham’s 2008 rom com Dostana , has reportedly been re-written after Kartik Aaryan’s exit from the project. Now, Pratibha Ranta will apparently be seen alongside Vikrant Massey and The Ba***ds of Bollywood star Lakshya. Meanwhile, a new report shared by Mid Day has revealed that Pratibha’s Laapataa Ladies co-star Nitanshi Goel has bagged the lead role in Govinda’s son Yashvardan Ahuja’s Bollywood debut film, which will mark filmmaker Sajid Khan’s return to the director’s chair after around 7 years.

Seven years ago in the wake of the MeToo movement in India, Farah Khan’s brother and director Sajid Khan was accused of sexual harassment by several female colleagues, resulting in a ban on the filmmaker imposed by the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association. It was revoked a year later. In 2022, Sajid entered the Bigg Boss house as a contestant. Now buzz suggests he is ready to return to the director’s chair, to launch Yashvardan Ahuja in Bollywood with Nitanshi Goel and South actor Krithi Shetty as his co-stars. A source claims, “Sajid has been approached by the studio, but he hasn’t said yes yet. The studio heads are keen to have him helm the film as the comedy elements are right up his alley. Yashvardhan has another project with Phantom Studios, but he is likely to start shooting for this first. Sajid was earlier to direct a film with John Abraham, but that didn’t work out.”

Let’s wait for the official announcements!