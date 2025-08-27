‘Ahaan I am big fan of yours beta’: Says Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja, hopes all kids of the industry do well

Apart from divorce rumours, Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja has been in the news all week after she spoke about Ahaan Panday’s debut film Saiyaara. Reacting to a fan’s comment, who claimed that Govinda’s handsome son Yashvardhan Ahuja should have made his debut with Saiyaara, Sunita said Yash is making a ‘better picture’. Sunita had further shared that Yashvardhan has already watched Saiyaara twice and went on to wish all the young actors lots of luck for their bright futures. Today on Ganesh Chaturthi, during an interaction with the media, Sunita clarified that her statement was not directed at Ahaan. Govinda, Yashvardhan Ahuja, Sunita Ahuja and Ahaan Panday

Sunita Ahuja lauded Chunky Panday’s nephew and newcomer Ahaan Panday, clarifying that she did not say anything about him in her previous interview. The star wife explained, “I didn’t say anything like that. I am very happy that Ahaan Panday has made a name for himself. I never said anything about him. I wish that all the kids of the film industry do well and Ahaan I am big fan of yours beta, I love you and I love Yash Raj Films too much. I didn’t say anything because my son is also going to become a hero. Don’t spread these rumours.”

On the personal front, Sunita and Govinda’s videos together from Ganpati celebrations have squashed divorce rumours once and for all. In a lovely moment, the actor also expressed pride about his wife’s new YouTube channel and vlogs. Govinda shared, “She has started her vlog and it is successful. I wish her well. I request you all to keep supporting her vlogs.” While Sunita is entertaining audiences with her vlogs, Govinda is gearing up for his comeback to the silver screen with the upcoming film Duniyadari. Yashvardhan, on the other hand, is all set to join his fellow star kid Ahaan in Bollywood with his debut film.