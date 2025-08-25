‘Saiyaara se better picture kar raha hai Yash’: Claims Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja; reviews Rasha Thadani’s debut

Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been making headlines since the past few days due to their rumoured divorce. Fans were left shocked last week when reports suggested that the star wife had filed for divorce in December last year, allegedly on the grounds of adultery, cruelty and desertion. However, the actor’s manager and his daughter Tina Ahuja clarified that these rumors were baseless. Well, during the buzz about her divorce, Sunita opened up about her son Yashvardhan Ahuja’s much-anticipated debut, Ahaan Panday’s blockbuster hit Saiyaara and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani’s first Bollywood film. Yashvardhan Ahuja, Sunita Ahuja and Radha Thadani

In a recent chat with Eat Travel Repeat, Sunita Ahuja reacted to fan comments on social media. One such netizen's comment read, “Yashvardhan itna handsome hai. Saiyaara mein usse hi hona chahiye tha.” Hearing this, Sunita said, “I wish. But usse better picture kar raha hai Yash.” Sunita then shared that she hasn’t had a chance to catch Ahaan Panday’s debut film yet, but Yashvardhan Ahuja has watched it twice. She stated, “Maine abhi tak dekhi nahi hai. Yash ne do baar dekhi hai. Main dekhungi, mujhe dekhna hai. But abhi 14 tareek ko shayad aa raha hai naa Netflix pe (laughs). But good good. Best of luck to all the kids who are coming up. And I want ki sab bachhe khoob naam kamaye.”

When asked about her bond with Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon and fellow star kid, Sunita shared, “Yash ke saath hai uska. I have not met her still, like 'met her' met her. But Raveena ne mujhe phone ki thi, trial mein aane ke liye. Main Jaipur mein thi, Khatu Shyam. Main pooja kar rahi thi. Toh I told her I couldn't come. But maine theatre mein jaake dekhi picture, achhi lagi mujhe. She's a sweet girl. Raveena ka bachpan yaad aata hai.”

While Ahaan Panday emerged as an overnight sensation with Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, Rasha Thadani won hearts with Azaad. Yashvardhan, on the other hand, is now gearing up for his Bollywood debut with the remake of filmmaker Sai Rajesh’s Telugu movie Baby (2023).