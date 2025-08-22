‘Purana Govinda waapas aaja’: Sunita Ahuja says no one can love Govinda like her in new interview amid divorce rumours

Earlier today, reports of Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja’s divorce made headlines yet again. The couple had squashed these rumours once before. This time, it was suggested that Sunita filed for divorce in the Bandra Family Court on December 5, 2024 allegedly on the grounds of adultery, cruelty and desertion under section 13 (1) (i), (ia), (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act 1955. The report shared by Hauterrfly further claimed that the couple, who have been married for almost 40 years, had been trying to work through their issues with the court-mandated counselling since June this year, which Sunita attended and Govinda reportedly missed. However, in a new interview of Sunita Ahuja, shared just a few hours ago, the star wife has made no such revelation. Instead, she has spoken lovingly about her husband, stating that no one can love Govinda like her. Sunita Ahuja and Govinda

In a recent chat with Eat Travel Repeat, talking about her relationship with Govinda after 38 years of marriage, Sunita Ahuja shared, “Usko bhook kab lagta hai mujhe yeh bhi pata hai. Ki abhi isko coke kab chahiye mujhe yeh bhi pata hai. Usko acidity kab ho raha hai mujhe yeh bhi pata hai. Mere jitna Govinda ko koi nahi jaanega, aur kabhi zindagi mein nahi jaanega koi. Kyunki andar se pyaar karti hun naa usko. Jitna bhi koi karle pyaar, kuchh bhi karle, but mera andar ka pyaar hai. Woh, mere jaisa Govinda ko koi nahi pyaar kar sakta hai, naa koi usko itna samajh sakta hai.”

When asked if she prefers the Govinda from 90s or 2000s, Sunita replied, “90s ka. I prefer wohi Govinda. Purana Govinda, (with folded hands) waapas aaja Govinda tu yaar. Mera Chi Chi tu aaja waapas Chi Chi, aaja mere paas Chi Chi.” Apart from this, the star wife flaunted her giant engagement rings, rubbishing divorce rumours. This video was shared today evening, but it seems like the interview was shot before she released her first vlog 8 days ago, because Sunita mentions she will soon release something new. We are guessing it was recorded on August 14, by the looks of her social media post in the same outfit.

During her first vlog, Sunita had an emotional moment at a temple where she claimed, “Main jab Govinda se mili tab maine maata se wahi maanga ke meri shaadi usse ho jaaye aur jeevan acche se jaaye. Maata ne sab mannat poori kiya. Bacche bhi de diye dono. Par har sach milna aasan nahi hota, unch-neech ho jaata hai. Par main maata pe itna vishwas karti hoon ke aaj main agar kuch dekh bhi rahi hoon, toh main jaanti hoon jo mera ghar todne ki koshish karega, usko toh woh baithi hai Maa Kaali.”

For now, let’s give the couple privacy and wait for them to share an update themselves.