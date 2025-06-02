‘Exactly like Ranbir Kapoor’: Netizens feel Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja bears a resemblance to RK in viral video

The year 2025 has been quite exciting for star kids in Tinsel Town. While some began their acting careers, following in the footsteps of their star relatives, others took over social media, trending across the internet. One star kid who became the talk of the town with his regular sightings and smooth as butter dance moves was actor Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s handsome son, Yashvardhan Ahuja. Recently he was in the news for his debut film, which has reportedly been put on hold. Well, today Yashvardhan is once again trending online, for his uncanny resemblance to Ranbir Kapoor. Yashvardhan Ahuja is being compared to Ranbir Kapoor again

At least that’s what netizens think! Over the weekend, Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja was snapped in Mumbai after attending singer Himesh Reshammiya’s Cap Mania Tour concert. For the special musical evening, Yashvardhan decided to opt for street style fashion in a pair of baggy cargo pants, a white t-shirt and a red printed shirt to go with it. Paying respects to the theme of the concert, the star kid wore a cap on his head, but backwards, along with a pair of round glasses. He looked effortlessly stylish and very cool. But all that fans could focus on was how Yashvardhan reminded them of Ranbir.

In the comment section below, one social media user gushed, “He looks like a combination of Govinda sir and Ranbir Kapoor😍❤️,” whereas another claimed, “I thought it is Ranbeer kapoor.” Another comment read, “A bit like Ranbir Kapoor,” while a fan stated, “He looks exactly like Ranbir Kapoor ❤️.” One even compared Yashvardhan to Hrithik Roshan, claiming, “Iska look thoda thoda hrithik roshan se milta h 😍😍.”

Well, this is not the first time that Govinda’s son has been compared to Ranbir and Hrithik, two of the most handsome actors in the industry. Fans are now eagerly waiting to witness Yashvardhan’s debut in Bollywood. According to reports, he was set to begin his acting journey with the Hindi remake of filmmaker Sai Rajesh’s Telugu movie Baby (2023) alongside Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan. However, Babil is not a part of the project anymore, leaving makers looking for another co-star for Yashvardhan. Let’s wait and watch what happens.