Search
Wed, Aug 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja welcome Ganpati Bappa home, twin for Ganesh Chaturthi amid divorce rumours; watch

ByMahima Pandey
Published on: Aug 27, 2025 04:43 pm IST

While rumours of their split do the rounds, Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja welcome Ganpati Bappa home and enjoy Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Earlier this year, actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja were in the news due to reports of their divorce. But the couple cleared the air calling these rumours and moved on. However, last week they made headlines once again. This time, buzz suggested that the star wife filed for divorce in the Bandra Family Court in December last year, allegedly on the grounds of adultery, cruelty and desertion under section 13 (1) (i), (ia), (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act 1955. Later, Govinda’s manager as well as his daughter Tina Ahuja clarified that these rumors were baseless. Well, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi today, the couple decided to squash rumours once and for all themselves.

Sunita Ahuja and Govinda
Sunita Ahuja and Govinda

Earlier today, Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja stepped out to greet paparazzi. They distributed sweets to the shutterbugs, enjoyed Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with them and welcomed Ganpati Bappa home. While Sunita looked elegant as ever in a magenta purple saree with a royal gold border, heavy gold jewellery and her hair in a bun, our beloved Hero No. 1 complemented her in a berry coloured kurta pajama and a gold dupatta around his neck. The two smiled ear to ear as they interacted with the media and posed for photographs with folded hands. Clearly, reports of a split were just rumours, as their daughter Tina Ahuja already stated.

On the work front, Govinda is currently busy gearing up for his big screen comeback with the film Duniyadari. This will mark his return to films after the 2019 film Rangeela Raja, where the actor played a double role. Sunita Ahuja, on the other hand, recently started her YouTube channel. Her first vlog was loved by millions of fans. Meanwhile, Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja is all set to make his much-awaited Bollywood debut this year. We wish the family all the best!

News / HTCity / Cinema / Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja welcome Ganpati Bappa home, twin for Ganesh Chaturthi amid divorce rumours; watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On