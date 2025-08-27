Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja welcome Ganpati Bappa home, twin for Ganesh Chaturthi amid divorce rumours; watch

Earlier this year, actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja were in the news due to reports of their divorce. But the couple cleared the air calling these rumours and moved on. However, last week they made headlines once again. This time, buzz suggested that the star wife filed for divorce in the Bandra Family Court in December last year, allegedly on the grounds of adultery, cruelty and desertion under section 13 (1) (i), (ia), (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act 1955. Later, Govinda’s manager as well as his daughter Tina Ahuja clarified that these rumors were baseless. Well, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi today, the couple decided to squash rumours once and for all themselves. Sunita Ahuja and Govinda

Earlier today, Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja stepped out to greet paparazzi. They distributed sweets to the shutterbugs, enjoyed Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with them and welcomed Ganpati Bappa home. While Sunita looked elegant as ever in a magenta purple saree with a royal gold border, heavy gold jewellery and her hair in a bun, our beloved Hero No. 1 complemented her in a berry coloured kurta pajama and a gold dupatta around his neck. The two smiled ear to ear as they interacted with the media and posed for photographs with folded hands. Clearly, reports of a split were just rumours, as their daughter Tina Ahuja already stated.

On the work front, Govinda is currently busy gearing up for his big screen comeback with the film Duniyadari. This will mark his return to films after the 2019 film Rangeela Raja, where the actor played a double role. Sunita Ahuja, on the other hand, recently started her YouTube channel. Her first vlog was loved by millions of fans. Meanwhile, Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja is all set to make his much-awaited Bollywood debut this year. We wish the family all the best!