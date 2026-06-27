Lock Upp season 2 full list of contestants: Harshad Chopra to Sunita Ahuja, meet all 15 inmates battling in prison

Lock Upp is back with a brand-new season, but this time with a major twist. The reality show has moved to Netflix, with Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh taking over hosting duties from Kangana Ranaut. The new season premiered on June 27, bringing together a mix of television stars, reality show veterans, influencers and social media personalities, all locked inside the house to compete for the title. Sunita Ahuja and Harshad Chopra join Lock Upp season 2. Lock Upp season 2 full list of contestants Here's a look at the 15 contestants who have entered the show and turned inmates, battling it out to prove the allegations against them wrong. Ram Kapoor - He is a popular actor who was once one of the highest-paid actors on Indian television. He rose to fame with hit TV shows like Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, and has also appeared in several films and web series.

Dheeraj Dhoopar- Dheeraj is a popular name in the Indian Television industry. He is best known for playing Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya and Prem Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka. These shows made him a household name, with many of his fans calling him "Shah Rukh Khan of television." Shivangi Joshi - Shivangi is another popular face of the television industry. She is best known for playing Naira Singhania Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, a role that made her a household name. She began her acting career in 2013 with Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi and went on to appear in shows such as Beintehaa, Begusarai, Balika Vadhu 2, Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4. Before this, Shivagi has participated in Rohit Shetty's reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Harshad Chopra - Harshad is considered as one of the top actors in Indian television industry. He made his acting debut with Mamta in 2006 and rose to fame with shows such as Left Right Left, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Tere Liye, Bepannah, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Sunita Ahuja - Apart from being Govinda's wife, Sunita has also carved her space in the industry by starting her YouTube vlogs. She often grabs headlines for her candid views and has emerged as a fan favourite for her bold personality. Yogesh Rawat - Yogesh is a reality show star. He first gained attention when he participated in the reality show Roadies. He recently grabbed headlines for his love triangle on the show, Splitsvilla X6.

Akanksha Choudhary- Akanksha is a model and reality TV personality who shot to fame with her stint on Splitsvilla X6. Her much-talked-about bond with Yogesh Rawat and the betrayal she faced during the season struck a chord with viewers, earning her a loyal fan following. Sufi Motiwala - Sufi is a fashion influencer, content creator, and digital personality best known for his candid celebrity style reviews and fashion commentary on social media. He has built a massive following with his unfiltered opinions on red carpet looks, Bollywood fashion, and luxury trends. Pamela Serena - is a winner of Ms UAE World 2022 and Ms Universe Dubai 2021. She was last seen in Netflix’s Desi Bling and was known for her fiery remarks.

Varun Yadav aka Laila - Varun Yadav, popularly known as Laila, is a content creator from Delhi. He has built a strong following through comedy and social media content. Akanksha Chamola - Akanksha Chamola is an Indian television actor best known for her roles in shows such as Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Bhagya Lakshmi, and Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. Madhuri Grover - Madhuri is an entreprenuer and she was BharatPe's head of operations along with her husband Ashneer Grover, who was the co-founder and former Managing Director of BharatPe. The couple left the company in early 2022. Shreya Kalra - Shreya Kalra is a content creator, model, and reality TV personality who first gained recognition through her engaging social media content and later expanded her fanbase with appearances on reality shows. She has participated in Roadies, Splitsvilla X5, and Battleground. She has also been the host of the show, Society.