Kangana Ranaut says parents cannot be blamed in Ketan Agarwal case after Siya Goyal's father gives explosive statement

Kangana posted a headline in which Siya’s father says, ‘If my daughter has killed Ketan, push her from the same fort.’ Re-sharing it on her Instagram stories, Kangana wrote, “These days just looking at the families, homes or parents you can never be sure about sanskars (moral values) of the children, what is more important is that who is programming them? Who they spend time with, what are their influences on SM /AI or real life.”

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut gave her opinion on the Ketan Agarwal case. Reacting to the explosive statement given by Siya Goyal’s father recently, she stated that parents cannot be blamed for the incident. The actor-politician also opined that at a time when social media and AI are ‘programming’ children, one can never be sure about their ‘sanskar’. (Also Read: Rahul Ravindran defends himself, Chinmayi Sripaada from trolls after statement on Ketan Agarwal-Siya Goyal case )

The Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata actor then added that parents cannot be blamed for whatever happened in the case, writing, “Parents can not be blamed because people are living so many parallel lives, people carefully build desirable perception of themselves because it is all about how they are seen not how they feel or who they really are, so families can not be judged for children actions.”

The Ketan Agarwal-Siya Goyal case On June 18, businessman Ketan Agarwal died during a visit to Lohagad Fort near Lonavala. What was initially reported as an accidental fall soon turned into an alleged murder. His fiancée, Siya Goyal, came under the scanner, as did her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary.

Siya’s parents spoke to ANI and called for strict action against the culprits, even if it was their own daughter. Her father, Pravin Goyal, claimed that he considered Ketan to be like his son. He also denied that his daughter ever expressed her displeasure about the wedding. “Let the strictest possible punishment be given to the murderer. From the fort where Ketan fell, the accused, even if it is my own daughter, should be pushed down,” the father said.

Police, however, have said that Siya had allegedly been reluctant to proceed with their engagement. Ketan allegedly remained committed to the marriage even after learning of her objections. Now, Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill has stated that digital evidence, location data, and call records suggest pre-planning rather than an accident, HT reported. Chetan’s father has denied all allegations, claiming his son is being falsely implicated and was not involved in the incident.