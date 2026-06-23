Ektaa Kapoor reveals why Kangana Ranaut isn't returning to host Lock Upp Season 2: ‘She would have…'

Lock Upp is all set to return with its second season, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, but not without a major shake-up. Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut is no longer associated with the show, with Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh taking over hosting duties. Now, producer Ektaa Kapoor has finally revealed why Kangana wasn't brought back for the new season. The first season of Lock Upp premiered on February 27, 2022, with Kangana Ranaut as the host.

Ektaa Kapoor reveals On Monday, Ektaa joined Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, and Monika Shergill, Vice President – Content, Netflix India, at the launch of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa in Mumbai. During the event, the producer addressed questions surrounding the reality show and revealed why Kangana Ranaut is no longer associated with it.

Opening up about the reason why Kangana is not returning as the host of the reality show, Ektaa said, “The entire format of the show, the whole vision changed and the demographic, the kind of jailer-judge format we had. Nothing of the original show has been kept. Neither the jailer nor the host, so keeping anything of the old would not bring the fresh presentation of the branding. So I am sure Kangana would have understood.”

The producer also spoke about bringing the format to Netflix, mentioning, "Over the years, I have created many television shows, but Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa occupies a space of its own. It strips away the filters and comforts, placing people in an environment where every decision, every relationship, and every secret has consequences. There's nowhere to hide when you're cut off from the outside world. This isn't just another reality show; it's a social experiment packed with entertainment, drama, and surprises at every turn. Bringing the show to Netflix opens up exciting new possibilities, allowing us to reimagine the experience on a much larger canvas."

More about the show For the unversed, Lock Upp is a high-scale entertainment format built for a global audience. With immersive production design, layered gameplay, emotional pressure points, and constant unpredictability, the series pushes contestants beyond performance into unfiltered reactions.

This season will see 14 well-known personalities as ‘inmates’ inside a controlled, high-pressure jail. Cut off from the outside world, stripped of comforts, and subjected to increasingly challenging tasks, the inmates must navigate shifting alliances and difficult choices where every move can flip the narrative overnight. Across six weeks, inmates will face daily tasks, status hierarchies, chargesheets, punishments, and terminations designed to test resilience and pure survival instincts.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is co-produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd and Colosceum, with Malaya Pradhan serving as the Executive Producer. When it launched in 2022, the show premiered on ALTBalaji and MX Player. The reality show will stream on Netflix from June 27, every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM.

(With inputs from ANI)