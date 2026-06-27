Farah Khan 'can't tell if it's my son or my husband' after Shirish Kunder's makeover, admits romance dies after marriage

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently appeared on Shekhar Suman's talk show, Shekhar Tonite, where she spoke candidly about how romance changes after marriage. She also reacted to the buzz surrounding her husband Shirish Kunder's striking new look, which recently took the internet by storm. Farah Khan says she can't tell her son Czar and husband Shirish Kunder apart anymore.

Farah Khan on 22 years of marriage with Shirish Kunder Earlier this year, Shirish Kunder shared pictures on Instagram flaunting his toned physique, new haircut and sharply chiselled jawline. The photos quickly went viral. Reacting to his transformation, Farah joked that she sometimes finds it difficult to tell her husband apart from their son.

She said, "Shirish toh ab young aur handsome hogaya. Voh aur mera beta dono same height ke hain. Jab raat ko so rahi hoti hoon ya bedroom mein koi aata hai toh I can't make out Czar aaya hai ya Shirish aaya hai (Shirish has become so young and handsome now. He and my son are both the same height. When I'm asleep at night or someone walks into the bedroom, I can't tell whether it's Czar who's come in or Shirish). But if the person comes and hugs me, I know it's my son."

When asked whether love and romance fade after marriage, Farah admitted that after 22 years together, romance does take a back seat. She said, "Yeh sabki hi shikayat hai (This is everyone's complaint). When we are dating, we want something very badly, but when we get it, uski value khatam ho jaati hai. Uski value alag cheezon mein hoti hai (Its value gets diminished. Its value lies in different things). I value Shirish for other things now—as a father and as someone who looks after the whole family. I cannot do without him. Shirish ke bina humara ghar nahi chal sakta (Our home can't function without Shirish)."

Farah went on to call Shirish a wonderful father and credited him for their children's academic achievements. She said that all three of their children secured early admission to prestigious universities because Shirish guided and counselled them throughout the process. She also described him as someone who is constantly learning, revealing that he continues to write scripts and is currently exploring AI. Calling him a loner, she added that it was one of the qualities that had always attracted her to him.