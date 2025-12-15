RIP Rob Reiner: From Princess Bride to Spinal Tap, a look at his best movies

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead at their Brentwood house on Sunday afternoon. While an official cause of death has not been released, the couple sustained “lacerations consistent with a knife,” suggesting they were stabbed to death, per TMZ. The police are investigating their deaths as homicide, with their son, Nick Reiner, as a person of interest, multiple sources told People. File photo of Rob Reiner(AFP)

The famed filmmaker's passing has sent shockwaves across the world. As Hollywood mourns the loss of one of its biggest stars, here's a look at some of the best films directed by the 78-year-old:

This is Spinal Tap (1984)

Reiner made his directorial debut in 1984 with the mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap. The film revolves around a fictional heavy metal band who embark on their biggest US tour to promote their new album. Their trek across America catches the interest of documentary filmmaker Marti DeBergi (Reiner), who decides to make a movie on them. Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer star in the musical comedy.

Stand By Me (1986)

Stand By Me is an adaptation of Stephen King's book The Body. It is a coming-of-age film that revolves around four young friends who go on a journey to find a dead body in Oregon in 1959. It stars Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, Jerry O'Connell, and Richard Dreyfuss as the narrator. The film is critically acclaimed for its realistic portrayal of friendship and loss.

The Princess Bride (1987)

Released in 1987, The Princess Bride is a fantasy-adventure film starring Cary Elwes (Westley), Robin Wright (Buttercup), Mandy Patinkin (Inigo Montoya), Chris Sarandon (Prince Humperdinck), Wallace Shawn (Vizzini), and André the Giant (Fezzik). It is based on William Goldman's 1973 fantasy romance novel.

When Harry Met Sally… (1989)

When Harry Met Sally… is a cult classic 1989 rom-com, starring Billy Crystal as Harry and Meg Ryan as Sally. The film, written by Reiner and Nora Ephron, has been celebrated for its witty dialogue and hilariously relatable moments. Other cast members include Carrie Fisher as Marie and Bruno Kirby as Jess.

A Few Good Men (1992)

A Few Good Men is one of Reiner's highest-rated films. Released in 1992, it is a crime/thriller starring Demi Moore, Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson, Kevin Bacon, Aaron Sorkin, Kiefer Sutherland, Kevin Pollak, Cuba Gooding Jr., Wolfgang Bodison, Christopher Guest, and Noah Wyle. It earned four Academy Award nominations at the 65th Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Jack Nicholson), Best Sound Mixing, and Best Film Editing.