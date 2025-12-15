Did Rob Reiner call Donald Trump ‘mentally unfit’ to be president? Here's the truth

Rob Reiner, the acclaimed director known for his cherished films such as When Harry Met Sally, Misery, Stand By Me, The Princess Bride, and This is Spinal Tap, has passed away at the age of 78 in what appears to be a homicide, alongside his 68-year-old spouse, Michele Singer Reiner. Rob Reiner, renowned director of classics like When Harry Met Sally, has died at 78 in an apparent homicide with his wife, Michele, aged 68. (AFP)

Reports started to surface on Sunday afternoon stating that the authorities found remains of a 78-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman within a residence owned by Reiner in Brentwood, Los Angeles, following a medical assistance request made to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The Los Angeles Police Department later verified that detectives from the robbery homicide division were probing the fatalities as an “apparent homicide.” Meanwhile, both TMZ and People reported that the people sustained injuries indicative of a knife assault.

Sources within law enforcement informed the LA Times that a relative was being questioned regarding the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Was Rob Reiner anti-Trump?

Rob Reiner, a staunch Democrat, blasted Donald Trump during a 2017 interview.

Speaking to Variety at Dubai International Film Festival, Reiner stated Trump is deemed “mentally unfit” to be the leader of the US. The director further claimed that the American media is not adequately holding the Trump administration responsible for its actions.

Trump is the most unqualified individual to ever hold the office of the presidency in the US, he said.

Calling him “mentally unfit,” Reiner went on to say: “Not only does he not understand how government works, he has no interest in trying to find out how it works.”

Rob Reiner dies: Is LAPD is seeking anyone as a suspect?

During a press conference held on Sunday evening, LAPD Chief Detective Alan Hamilton stated that the probe is still in progress.

“At this time, the LAPD is not seeking anyone as a suspect or as a person of interest ... and we will not be doing that until we conduct our investigation and we move forward,” Hamilton stated.

Reiner and Reiner were married since 1989.