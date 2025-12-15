Rob Reiner's comments on Charlie, Erika Kirk resurface after his death: 'I don't care what your beliefs are…' | Video

Rob Reiner's comments on Charlie and Erika Kirk after the Turning Point USA founder’s assassination have resurfaced after his death. Rob and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead inside their Brentwood home on Sunday, December 14. Multiple sources told People that the couple were killed by their son, Nick Reiner. However, authorities have yet to confirm this information. Rob Reiner's comments on Charlie, Erika Kirk resurface after his death(REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci/File Photo, Getty Images via AFP)

In an old video surfacing on X, Rob was seen expressing shock and sorrow on Piers Morgan’s show when asked about Kirk’s assassination. He also praised Kirk’s wife, Erika.

“When you first heard about the murder of Charlie Kirk, what was your immediate gut reaction to it?” Piers asked Rob during a conversation.

“Absolute horror,” Rob replied. “And I unfortunately saw the video of it, and it's beyond belief what happened to him, and that should never happen to anybody.”

He added, “I don't care what your beliefs are. That's not acceptable. That's not a solution to solving problems.”

Rob continued, “And I felt like what his wife said at the service at the memorial they had was exactly right. And totally, I believe, you know, I'm Jewish, but I believe in the teachings of Jesus, and I believe in doing to others, and I believe in forgiveness. And what she said to me was beautiful. And absolutely, you know, she forgave his assassin. And I think that that is admirable.”

Kirk, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).

Rob and Michele Reiner’s deaths

Around 3:30 pm, LAFD paramedics were reportedly called to the home on Chadbourne Avenue. LAPD officers were soon dispatched to the home for a report of an, "ambulance death investigation," a phrase used when officers are called by firefighters to the discovery of a death.

While an official cause of death has not been released, TMZ cited sources to confirm that Rob and Michele sustained “lacerations consistent with a knife.” Sources told People that the couple’s daughter, Romy, found their bodies in their home.