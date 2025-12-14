Who is Ahmed al Ahmed? Bondi Beach ‘hero’ who tackled armed man hit by two bullets, undergoing surgery

A bystander who successfully tackled and disarmed an armed person during a “terror attack” at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Sunday has been celebrated as a hero for his life-saving actions. At least 12 people were killed during the horrific attack. A bystander named Ahmed al Ahmed disarmed an armed attacker at Bondi Beach, saving lives during a terror attack that left 12 dead. (Screengrab of viral video on X)

Video footage shared on social media depicts a man, identified by local news outlets as 43-year-old fruit shop owner Ahmed al Ahmed, in a parking lot dressed in a white shirt, rushing towards another man in a dark shirt who is armed with a rifle.

Ahmed subsequently confronts the armed person from behind, forcibly seizing the rifle from him with his hands before aiming the weapon back at the man.

The footage then depicts the man in a dark shirt retreating towards a bridge where another shooter is stationed, while the bystander sets the gun down on the ground.

Who is Ahmed al Ahmed? Bondi Beach ‘hero’ sustains injuries

Citing Australian media, Al-Jazeera reported that Ahmed al Ahmed sustained two gunshot wounds and is currently undergoing surgery for his injuries this evening.

The footage shared across social and traditional media shows a bystander, referred to as a “hero” by local media and officials, seizing a rifle from the assailant after approaching him stealthily from behind.

Ahmed's cousin, who is only identified as Mustafa, provided a statement to 7NEWS Australia outside St George Hospital, where the surgical procedure is being conducted.

During the televised interview, Mustafa affirmed to the channel that his cousin confronted the gunman in a struggle and subsequently sustained gunshot injuries to his upper arm and hand.

“He is in hospital, and we don’t know exactly what’s going on inside. We do hope he will be fine. He’s a hero 100 percent,” Mustafa said.

According to media reports, Ahmed hails from Sydney's Sutherland Shire and operates a local fruit business.

Premier of New South Wales lauds Ahmed al Ahmed

Meanwhile, Chris Minns, the Premier of New South Wales, the state that encompasses Sydney, praised the bystander as a true hero and remarked that the video depicted the most unbelievable scene he has ever witnessed.

One alleged gunman was killed, while another remained in critical condition after the shooting incident at the beach event commemorating the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. Authorities indicated that they were looking into the possibility of a third gunman being involved.