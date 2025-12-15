Rob Reiner, wife murdered by son? Nick Reiner arrested on homicide charge

Police are still trying to determine whether the deaths of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were the result of murder or suicide, after the couple were found dead at their Los Angeles home, leaving investigators with more questions than answers. A woman walks her dog outside the Reiner household, where actor-director and political activist Rob Reiner and his wife were found dead, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. December 15, 2025. (REUTERS)

Rob Reiner’s son, Nick Reiner, was taken into custody after deaths of the director-writer and his wife Michele, a law enforcement official was quoted as saying by The Associated Press.

Nick Reiner was arrested on homicide charge, Reuters reported, citing Los Angeles County Sheriff's department official.

The bodies were discovered on Sunday, and authorities said on Monday that the case is being treated as an apparent homicide, AFP news agency reported.

Also Read | Did Nick Reiner really battle drug addiction? Rob Reiner's son once lived on streets, ‘I could have died’

Los Angeles deputy police chief Alan Hamilton said police want to speak to every family member as part of the investigation.

“I’m not going to confirm whether someone’s being interviewed at this time or not. We’re going to try to speak to every family member that we can to get to the facts of this investigation,” Hamilton said.

Rob Reiner's son in custody: Reports

Several US media outlets, citing police sources, earlier reported that the couple may have been stabbed, while celebrity news website TMZ claimed their throats were cut during an argument involving a family member.

The Los Angeles Times had reported that there were no signs of forced entry into the home.

Police initially did not identify any suspect or person of interest, however, officials later confirmed that Rob Reiner's 32-year old son was in police custody on Monday, AP reported, adding that the official could not publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Online jail records show Reiner was booked by Los Angeles police and remained in jail on Monday, the news agency reported. According to online records, a $4 million bail had been set.

Representatives for Reiner’s family did not immediately respond to a request for comment and it wasn’t immediately clear if Nick Reiner had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Tributes pour in for ‘When Harry Met Sally’ director

As news of the deaths spread, tributes poured in for Reiner, 78, a well-respected figure in Hollywood whose career spanned acting, directing and activism.

Former US vice president Kamala Harris, a friend of the couple, said she was “devastated” by the news, while former president Barack Obama said he and his wife Michelle were “heartbroken.”

Reiner directed some of Hollywood’s most beloved films, including This Is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, Stand By Me, When Harry Met Sally and A Few Good Men, earning a global following for work that ranged from broad comedy to intense drama.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said Reiner would be remembered not only for his films but also for his contribution to humanity.

Reiner first became famous as Michael “Meathead” Stivic on the 1970s sitcom All in the Family before moving behind the camera, often appearing in cameo roles in his own films. He was also known for his outspoken support of progressive causes and Democratic political candidates.