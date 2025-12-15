Did Nick Reiner really battle drug addiction? Rob Reiner's son once lived on streets, ‘I could have died’

In a shocking discovery, Rob Reiner, the renowned Hollywood director, and his spouse Michele Singer were found dead in their Brentwood residence on Sunday, December 14. Nick Reiner's history of substance abuse gained attention amid investigation into parents Rob Reiner and Michele's tragic deaths.(X@sanandrios)

Reiner and Michele, as reported by TMZ, exhibited “lacerations consistent with a knife,” while the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division continues its probe.

The duo had been married for 35 years prior to their unfortunate demise. They are survived by four children: sons Jake and Nick, daughter Romy, and Reiner's daughter Tracy, whom he had with his late ex-wife Penny Marshall.

Shortly after their deaths were confirmed, People magazine reported that the couple was allegedly killed by Nick and he is now being investigated by the authorities. However, the law enforcement has not yet verified this report from People.

Nick Reiner's battle against drug addiction

Nick quickly received media attention due to his battle against substance abuse in previous years. In a 2016 profile by People, he candidly discussed his struggles with drug addiction that commenced in his mid-teens, resulting in multiple rehabilitation attempts. He even faced homelessness at the age of 18 while attempting to regain control of his life.

According to PEOPLE, Nick mentioned that he began cycling in and out of rehab around the age of 15, but as his addiction worsened, he became increasingly distant from home and spent considerable periods living without shelter in various states. At one point, he shared on a radio show that he had endured “a lot of stuff”.

“I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas. I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun,” he recalled.

After departing from his last rehabilitation center at the age of 19, Nick dedicated himself to filmmaking, developing additional projects, and striving to maintain his sobriety to avoid returning to the streets.

“When I was out there, I could’ve died. It’s all luck. You roll the dice and you hope you make it,” he said, as per PEOPLE.