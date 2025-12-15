Rob Reiner, wife Michelle ‘had their throats slit by family member’ after heated argument, bombshell report reveals

Later Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his spouse allegedly “had their throats slit” following a heated war of words with a family member within their residence in Los Angeles, according to a TMZ report. Director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were found dead at their Brentwood home. Their daughter Romy pointed to a relative as a suspect, while their son Nick is allegedly a person of interest in the ongoing investigation, TMZ reported.

Romy, the daughter of Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, who found their bodies on Sunday afternoon at their Brentwood home, told cops that the suspect was another family member, as per TMZ.

She further stated that the relative “should be a suspect” due to their “dangerous” nature, sources told the outlet.

The couple’s son, Nick, is allegedly a person of interest as police probe the suspected double murder, NY POST reported, citing sources.

Reiner wed photographer Michele Singer in 1989. The couple had three children together: sons Jake and Nick, and daughter Romy.

The director of “The Princess Bride” also has a daughter named Tracy Reiner from his previous marriage to actress and filmmaker Penny Marshall.

Also Read: Did Rob Reiner call Donald Trump ‘mentally unfit’ to be president? Here's the truth

Rob Reiner's death: Investigators to interview Nick

The Oscar-nominated icon, known for directing classic films like Spinal Tap and When Harry Met Sally, along with his wife, allegedly sustained severe lacerations indicative of knife injuries.

According to various sources who have communicated with the family, investigators are preparing to interview their son Nick regarding the tragic stabbing incident, The Sun reported.

Nick, who is said to reside in Los Angeles, has seldom been seen in public since he disclosed his battles with drug addiction in 2016.

He revealed that he first entered rehabilitation at the age of 15 and mentioned that his struggles with addiction had even led to periods of homelessness.

LAPD Deputy Police Chief Alan Hamilton informed reporters at the scene that the investigation will persist throughout the night, with several family members scheduled for interviews.

He also noted that there were no indications of forced entry into the residence.