Who is Clinton Adams? Los Angeles rapper charged with raping two women in area left vacant by California wildfire

Clinton Adams, social media influencer and hip-hop artist, is currently confronting felony rape charges for allegedly assaulting two women in Los Angeles earlier this year, stated the district attorney's office on Tuesday. LA rapper Clinton Adams pleads not guilty to charges of sexually assaulting two women.(X@LADAOffice)

Adams, known as “Clintnlord” on social media platforms, faces three felony counts of forcible rape and one felony count of assault with the intent to commit rape.

The 32-year-old resident of Northridge, who boasts 376,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 155,000 on TikTok, pleaded not guilty to each count during a November 21 arraignment.

Los Angeles County District Attorney's office issues statement

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, Adams is accused of sexually assaulting two women whom he enticed to an unoccupied location affected by the wildfires in January.

The district attorney's office alleges that Adams sexually assaulted two women whom he enticed to a deserted area affected by the wildfires in January, during separate incidents that occurred over the summer. The first incident, as per the records from the Los Angeles Superior Court, is said to have occurred on June 29, while the second alleged assault took place on August 7 and August 8.

LA County District Attorney slams Clinton Adams

In a statement, LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said: “These allegations describe predatory attacks carried out in an area still affected by the aftermath of the January wildfires,” as per ABC7.

“Taking advantage of a historic disaster and causing severe harm to two women is despicable. These women showed courage by coming forward to report their assaults. Investigators believe there may be additional victims,” Hochman added.

Clinton Adams in custody, faces life sentence

Adams, who resides in Los Angeles, is currently in custody with a bail set at $1,475,000, stated the district attorney's office. If found guilty, he could face a sentence ranging from 90 years to life in a California state prison, according to prosecutors. The preliminary hearing for Adams is set for January 21.

Both women informed the authorities about the attacks and named Adams, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.