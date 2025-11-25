Kate Beckinsale turns heads with bizarre platform boots as she arrives for Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles

Kate Beckinsale knows how to make an entrance. The look she walked into the Jimmy Kimmel Live studio with in Los Angeles left people on the sidewalk staring before anyone even asked what she was promoting. She showed up in a pair of towering, block-platform boots that looked closer to something from a backstage costume trunk. The photos of her outfit surfaced, and the boots instantly became the talking point. Kate Beckinsale's bizzare boots steal the show(Instagram/ Kate Beckinsale)

Kate Beckinsale's bizarre boots

With a long brown fur coat hanging open over a short burgundy dress, she arrived at the studio. Her boots were glossy, pitch black, and stacked so high that every step looked like it needed a small calculation. Beckinsale also carried a white purse in one hand.

The unusual part is not that the boots were tall. It is that they were so exaggerated that they almost felt like a joke she was in on. Big, blocky, cartoonish proportions, and yet worn with the straight face of someone running errands.

Under the photos, reactions piled up fast. One person called her “brave and pretty,” while another admitted, “I wish I had the confidence and skill.” Someone watching the photos joked, “boy I am scared she will fall,” and another could not understand “how come she does have a twisted ankle already.” A different user summed up the general mood with, “I am legit scared…”

Also read: Bill Maher mocks Jimmy Kimmel's wife Molly McNearney for cutting family ties over Trump support

Kate Beckinsale's previous outfits

This is not the first time her outfit has grabbed eyeballs. A couple of months ago, Kate Beckinsale had posted photos from the New Forest, where she posed beside wild ponies and donkeys while wearing an outfit that looked wildly out of place for the setting - tiny shorts, a flimsy white top, and towering black platform boots, similar to the recent ones. The dramatic styling drew as much attention as the fact that she appeared to break a little-known rule about approaching the animals.

The park warns visitors not to touch or interact with the wildlife, a breach that can carry fines up to £1,000. Her posts vanished soon after, adding more curiosity around the bizarre shoot.