Jon Hamm club meme takes over TikTok – Here is all you need to know about the scene making waves on social media

A clip of Jon Hamm quietly swaying to a remix of Turn the Lights Off has become one of TikTok’s latest obsessions. The meme, which features Hamm moving with his eyes closed in a dimly lit club setting, is now being repurposed across social media to depict a person mentally escaping a stressful or awkward situation. TikTok loves the Jon Hamm dance meme – scene origin explained(Instagram/AppleTV)

In most versions, the setup shows someone facing a difficult moment; as soon as their eyes shut, the video cuts to Hamm vibing in the club. According to For The Win, the viral shot is from the Apple TV series Your Friends & Neighbors, specifically episode 8. The track used in the meme is the Kato and Jon remix of Turn the Lights Off.

Watch the clip here:

Season 2 of Your Friends & Neighbours is coming

The surge in meme popularity aligns with renewed attention on the series itself. As reported by Deadline, Season 2 of Your Friends & Neighbours will premiere on April 3 next year. The show originally debuted on April 11 with nine episodes, concluding on May 30. It holds a 7.7/10 IMDb rating and a 78 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, and even secured a Primetime Emmy nomination.

Hamm plays a disgraced hedge fund manager dealing with a messy divorce who begins secretly breaking into his wealthy neighbours' homes. The burglaries expose a world of dark secrets and tangled lives that pull him deeper into danger. Season 2 will continue the storyline, introducing new threats and a new neighbour who disrupts his already chaotic life.

Alongside Hamm, the returning cast includes Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Gravitt, and Donovan Colan. James Marsden joins the new season as a love interest for Munn’s character. Arienne Mandi, Erin Robinson and Bre Blair will also reprise their roles.

FAQs

Who is Jon Hamm?

An American actor best known for Mad Men, now starring in Your Friends & Neighbours.

What is Your Friends & Neighbours?

An Apple TV series that mixes dark comedy and thriller elements.