Spencer Tepe, wife Monique likely ‘targeted’; first info on suspect, expert weighs in on motive

An Ohio-based dentist, Spencer Tepe, and his wife, Monique Tepe, were found dead after a welfare check at their home in the 1400 block of N. 4th Street, Columbus police said. The couple's two children, who were also inside the house, were unharmed. The killer remains on the loose. Spencer Tepe and his wife, Monique, were murdered inside their home (X)

“Two small children were also found in the residence unharmed,” police said. CNN affiliate WSYX reported that officers found no signs of forced entry, and no firearm was found at the scene. Spencer's, 37, and Monique's, 39, deaths are now being investigated as a double homicide.

How were Spencer and Monique Tepe found?

Officers responded to a welfare check call just after 10 AM on December 30. When they arrived, they found two adults with apparent gunshot wounds. The two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Spencer's coworker had called 911 after he failed to show up for work at a dental clinic in Athens and could not be reached, CBS affiliate WBNS reported. Another colleague called 911 from outside the home and told the dispatcher they could hear kids inside. A friend got into the house and saw Spencer's body.

First info on suspect, motive and search operation

The suspect is on the loose. They have not been identified yet, and police have not given out any description. However, investigators are now seeking video, photographs, or other digital evidence that may lead to any possible evidence. Officers are focused on footage from the surrounding neighborhood between midnight and 9 AM on December 30. The area of interest is bordered by Summit Street to the east, North Grant Avenue to the west, East 7th Avenue to the south and East 11th Avenue to the north.

CNN Senior National Security Analyst Juliette Kayyem addressed the possible motive.“If there’s no gun, there would have been no way to do murder-suicide. So that’s why they excluded that relatively quickly. The other clue is, of course, the children are left safe," she said.

Kayyem added that there are two possible scenarios: A ‘stranger at the door who just happens to kill this couple, or some narrative that might explain why they were targeted’.

Family issues statement

In a statement to CNN, the Tepe family said: “We are heartbroken beyond words. While no outcome can ever undo this loss, our family is committed to seeing this tragedy fully and fairly brought to justice, and to honoring Spencer and Monique by protecting the future of the children they loved so deeply.”

"Spencer and Monique shared a beautiful, strong and deeply happy relationship,” the statement added. “They loved to travel, to laugh, and to build a life rooted in love.”