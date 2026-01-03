Who were Spencer and Monique Tepe? Ohio couple found dead in double homicide case

Ohio dentist Spencer Tepe and his wife, Monique Tepe, have lost their lives in a double homicide case in Weinland Park, Columbus, Ohio, on December 30. Ohio dentist Spencer Tepe and his wife, Monique, were killed in a double homicide in Columbus.

Law enforcement continues a manhunt for the unknown suspect, as the incident triggered an urgent investigation by the Columbus Police Homicide Unit.

The police have ruled out murder-suicide and are seeking public assistance for any leads.

Who were Spencer and Monique?

Spencer Tepe was a dentist at Athens Dental Depot. He graduated from Ohio State University with a bachelor's degree and a doctorate in dental surgery, according to the practice's website. He was characterized by colleagues as trustworthy and devoted to his patients, Spencer's brother-in-law said in a statement to ABC 6.

Spencer Tepe married Monique in 2021 in the same home where the homicide took place.

Monique Tepe was a teacher and had a background in childhood education. Her brother Rob Misleh said, “She was an excellent baker, a thoughtful planner, and someone who found joy in bringing people together. Her kindness made people feel instantly at home.”

The couple had two children aged 4 and 1, who are now left in the care of their relatives. Monique's brother said, “While no outcome can ever undo this loss, our family is committed to seeing this tragedy fully and fairly brought to justice, and to honoring Spencer and Monique by protecting the future of the children they loved so deeply.”

What happened?

When Spencer Tepe did not show up for work at his dental clinic in Athens, a welfare check call was made by Mark Valrose, owner of Athens Dental Depot.

He said, “He is always on time, and he would contact us if there was any issues.” Valrose told the dispatchers that Spencer's delay was “very out of character.”

At around 10:04 AM, officers were sent to the 1400 block of North 4th Street on Tuesday.

Both people were discovered by police with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. At 10:11 a.m., they were declared dead. The couple's two young children were unharmed and in a different room of the house.

Three 9-millimetre shot casings were discovered inside the house, according to police records.