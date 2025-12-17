Indian origin Illinois man accused of killing father despite restraining order, faces up to 60 years in jail

A 28-year-old man from Schaumburg, a village in Illinois in the US, accused of killing his father with a sledgehammer, was reportedly ordered on Monday to remain in custody as he awaits trial. Abhijit Patel has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his father, Anupam Patel(Representative Image/Unsplash)

The man, identified as Abhijit Patel, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his father, Anupam Patel, 67, who was killed on Saturday at the family’s home in the 1100 block of South Salem Drive, according to a report by Chicago Sun Times.

If convicted, Abhijit Patel faces a prison sentence ranging from 20 to 60 years.

According to Cook County prosecutors, Anupam Patel suffered at least two blows to the head, resulting in a fractured skull and a broken nose. He was pronounced dead at 11:06 a.m. on Saturday, and authorities later ruled his death a homicide the report added.

Prosecutors told the court that Abhijit Patel had a history of threatening to kill his father.

At the time of the incident, Anupam Patel had an active order of protection against his son that barred him from physically abusing, harassing, stalking, or having any unlawful contact with him.

The order was issued on January 3, 2025, and was set to remain in effect until January 4, 2027.

Indian-origin man sentenced 25 years for murder

Last week, another Indian-origin man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2018 murder of a 24-year-old woman on a beach in Australia’s Queensland, according to local media reports, PTI news agency reported.

The Supreme Court in Cairns convicted former nurse Rajwinder Singh, 41, of killing Toyah Cordingley, ABC News reported on Tuesday.

Delivering the sentence, Justice Lincoln Crowley said Singh’s motive for the crime was “unknown”, describing it as an “opportunistic killing”.

Cordingley was murdered while walking her dog at Wangetti Beach, north of Cairns, on October 21, 2018, The Guardian reported.

She worked at a health food and pharmacy store in Port Douglas and also volunteered at an animal refuge.

Following the killing, Singh fled to India, leaving behind his wife, children and parents in Australia.

“You left without even saying a proper goodbye to your wife, your parents, your children, demonstrating that your only concern was to save your own skin, regardless of the consequences for your family,” ABC News quoted Justice Crowley as saying.