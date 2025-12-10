Search
Wed, Dec 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Indian-origin man gets 25 years sentence for murdering woman in Australia

PTI |
Updated on: Dec 10, 2025 03:49 pm IST

Rajwinder Singh reportedly killed Cordingley while she was walking her dog at Wangetti Beach north of Cairns on 21 October 2018.

An Indian-origin man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of a 24-year-old woman on a beach in Australia's Queensland in 2018, local media reported.

Queensland beach murder: Indian-origin man sentenced to 25 years(Representative image/AFP)
Queensland beach murder: Indian-origin man sentenced to 25 years(Representative image/AFP)

The Supreme Court in Cairns on Monday found former nurse Rajwinder Singh, 41, guilty of killing Toyah Cordingley, ABC News reported on Tuesday.

Justice Lincoln Crowley said Singh’s motive for murder was "unknown", characterising it as an "opportunistic killing", the report added.

Singh killed Cordingley while she was walking her dog at Wangetti Beach north of Cairns on 21 October 2018, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

Cordingley worked in a health food and pharmacy store in Port Douglas and also volunteered at an animal refuge.

Singh left for India after the murder, leaving behind his wife, children and parents in Australia.

"You left without even saying a proper goodbye to your wife, your parents, your children, demonstrating that your only concern was to save your own skin, regardless of the consequences for your family,” ABC News quoted Crowley as saying.

Singh was given a non-parole period of 25 years, seven years after he killed Cordingley, it said.

He was extradited from India two years ago after Queensland police posted AUD 1 million reward for his information, the report added.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Japan Earthquake Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Japan Earthquake Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Indian-origin man gets 25 years sentence for murdering woman in Australia
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On