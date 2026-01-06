Spencer and Monique Tepe update: Police release video of person of interest in chilling double homicide

The investigation into the chilling murders of an Ohio dentist and his wife inside their home seems to have hit a roadblock, with the police failing to zero in on a suspect more than a week after the killings. Spencer Tepe and his wife, Monique.(X)

As the search for the suspect intensifies, the Columbus Police on Monday released a video of a person of interest in the double homicide. It marks the first time the police have reached out to the public seeking help in identifying the suspect.

The couple, dentist Spencer Tepe and his wife Monique, were found fatally shot during a welfare check at the home on North 4th Street in Columbus on December 30. “Two small children were also found in the residence unharmed,” Columbus police had said.

The incident has puzzled investigators and the suspect remains on the loose. CNN affiliate WSYX had reported that there were no signs of forced entry, and no firearms had been recovered at the scene. The deaths are believed to have taken place between 2:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. on December 30.

Latest On The Investigation

The case continues to be a challenge for the police. The incident first came to light when Spencer Tepe failed to show up to work at his dental clinic in Athens the next morning. As a result, the bodies were discovered hours after the deaths.

Police are basing their investigation on footage from the scene of the crime. They have asked locals and those who were in the area at the time of crime to provide footage to aid the probe. Monday's video is the first update on the probe since the bodies were found, and it seemed to have left the community with more questions than answers.

The lack of progress has also prevented the Columbus Police from holding an on-camera presser, despite it being more than a week since the deaths.