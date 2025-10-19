Why Trump's first ex-wife preferred Melania over Marla Maples? ‘She got away with…'

Ivana Trump, Donald Trump's first wife, once disclosed that she liked Melania Trump over Marla Maples, his second wife. Calling Marla “nobody,” she hinted that she had no issues with Melania Trump since she is a significant figure. Ivana Trump favored Melania over Marla Maples, dismissing Maples as a 'showgirl.(AP)

In an interview with CBS's Sunday Morning, Ivana stated that “One is a nobody, the other is First Lady.”

When Ivana and Donald initially started dating in the 1970s, they were the talk of New York. However, according to CBS correspondent Jim Axelrod, everything fell apart in the 1990s as Trump's affair with Marla Maples resulted in a contentious divorce, the Irish Star reported.

“If she’ll never forgive his second wife, she has no issues with her third,” he stated.

Ivana called Marla a ‘showgirl’

When asked about Marla, Ivana firmly stated that she didn't want to discuss Trump's second wife.

Calling her “a showgirl” who has never accomplished anything in life, Ivana remarked, “I don’t want to talk about her.”

Axelrod suspected that something was wrong, that Ivana faulted Marla for the affair and refused to address her by name, but Donald was exonerated.

“Well, she was flirting. And she got away with it,” Ivana clarified without blaming Trump as she claimed that the women were throwing themselves at him.

“Donald would get 1,000 business cards in his pocket every night. He could choose any girl he wanted to have, so,” she added.

Ivana and Trump's divorce and their three children

Despite their 1990 divorce, Ivana and Trump raised three children together, and Ivana was quite proud of them when they appeared on stage for their father's first presidential campaign.

Trump spoke well about Ivana at her funeral after she passed away in 2022 at the age of 73.

He said that his ex-wife, who is also the mother of his three kids, “never gave up” and “took nothing for granted.”