Mon, Dec 01, 2025
Trump to release October MRI result amid health rumors? US President declares ‘If you want to…’

ByShweta Kukreti
Updated on: Dec 01, 2025 07:33 pm IST

Trump expressed willingness to release MRI results from October amid health rumors. Earlier, WH officials stated that he is in exceptional physical health.

President Donald Trump announced late Sunday his willingness to make public the results of an MRI he had in October, stating that he was unaware of which area of his body was being scanned.

President Donald Trump says he is ready to release his MRI result "if you want to".(REUTERS)
“If you want to have it released, I’ll release it,” Trump, 79, told reporters while returning to Washington, DC from Florida, where he celebrated Thanksgiving at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The Republican leader surprisingly revealed on October 27 that he had undergone the MRI during a checkup at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 10, mentioning that the procedure was “perfect.”

White House says Trump is in ‘excellent health’

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the president underwent “advanced imaging” and that the findings indicated Trump is in “exceptional physical health.”

MRIs are conducted to identify various conditions and medical concerns, including tumors, muscle tears, and bone fractures.

White House physician Dr. Sean Barbabella stated that Trump is in “excellent health” after an examination on April 11, which the White House referred to as an “annual physical” — a routine procedure that presidents typically undergo once a year.

Concerns around Trump health as Dems demand release of MRI results

In recent months, there has been heightened scrutiny regarding the President's health. In July, he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition frequently observed in older adults. Instances of bruises appearing on the president's hands have raised concerns and prompted inquiries about his health.

At the age of 78, Trump became the oldest individual to take on the role of president, with Joe Biden following him. He celebrated his 79th birthday in June, and concerns regarding his health persist, especially since this matter contributed to Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race in 2024.

Meanwhile, Democrats are calling for Trump to disclose the findings of a recent MRI examination, which has reignited concerns regarding the president's health.

Taking to X, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wrote “Release the MRI results,” garnering over 8 million views.

