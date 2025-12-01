Trump shares claim Afghans behead anyone with Nespresso machine, ‘They would assume you were a witch…’

After Donald Trump halted all asylum applications and paused visas for Afghans in the wake of National Guard shooting, the US President has now endorsed a social media post, asserting that Afghans would “chop off your head” and “assume you were a witch” if you presented them with a Nespresso machine. After a shooting involving Afghan nationals, Robert O'Neill's remarks on immigration stirred controversy. Trump backed O'Neill's claims, intensifying discussions on the implications of welcoming Afghan refugees and the ongoing national security challenges following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Robert O'Neill, the Navy Seal veteran who claims to have killed Osama bin Laden, shared a post on X that seems to express opposition to the immigration of individuals from Afghanistan to the US.

“If you've never been to Afghanistan, you wouldn't understand,” O'Neill stated on X. “If you showed these people a Nespresso machine and gave them a free coffee, they would assume you were a witch and chop off your head... But let's bring 'em in!”

On Saturday, Trump reposted the message on Truth Social after two National Guard members were shot in Washington DC by an Afghan national who had been rescued from Kabul during the US withdrawal in 2021.

Also Read: Stockton Banquet Hall mass shooting: Were rappers MBnel and Fly Boy Doughy targetted?

Trump reshared the post of Robert O'Neill(Truth Social)

Robert O'Neill, a Trump supporter

O'Neill, who has faced criticism for asserting that he alone was responsible for the shooting of bin Laden, ignited discussions online regarding his views on immigration.

The Navy Seal veteran has previously identified himself as a supporter of Trump and has defended the president's immigration ban targeting “majority-Muslim” countries during his initial term.

Also Read: SSI payment: Social Security administration to disburse $967 on December 1, check eligibility and requirements

DC National Guard shooting

The tragic shooting that occurred in Washington DC on Wednesday involved Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Sergeant Andrew Wolfe, aged 24, were shot in what the president referred to as a “savage attack.”

Beckstrom lost her life in the shooting, while Wolfe is currently hospitalized receiving treatment for his injuries.

DC US Attorney Jeanine Pirro stated her belief that the two 'were sworn in less than 24 hours before they were shot on the street.'

“[Beckstrom] was savagely attacked. She's dead. She's not with us,' Trump said on Thanksgiving. '[Beckstrom was] outstanding in every single way, in every department. Just horrible.”

The alleged shooter has been identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, who reportedly arrived in the US as part of the Biden administration's Operation Allies Welcome initiative in 2021.

Trump referred to the shooter as an “animal” and pledged that they would “pay a very steep price.”